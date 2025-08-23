$41.220.00
Training with Russia: AFU officer does not consider options for invasion of Ukraine from Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

AFU officer Andriy Tkachuk does not consider a repeated invasion from Belarus during joint exercises with Russia. He believes that the exercises are aimed at pressuring the Baltic countries and Poland.

Training with Russia: AFU officer does not consider options for invasion of Ukraine from Belarus

An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not consider options for a repeated invasion of Ukraine from the territory of Belarus during joint exercises with Russia. This was stated by an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, political scientist and volunteer Andriy Tkachuk on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Tkachuk commented on the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the planned military exercises in Belarus.

When asked whether Ukraine is currently seriously considering the threat of a repeated invasion from the territory of Belarus, Tkachuk replied: "No. Not the contingent that can threaten us with an invasion. There will be no invasion. I do not consider options for a repeated invasion. These exercises are aimed at putting pressure on our partners."

Tkachuk noted that Russia has long been waging a hybrid war against NATO countries.

Accordingly, these exercises are an element of hybrid pressure and provocations that will be directed at the Baltic countries and Poland. We may again see drones on their territory, perhaps even some equipment will enter, some actions will take place on the border. This is my analysis of what is happening

- said Tkachuk.

Context

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in the context of the planned military exercises in Belarus, warned Minsk against ill-considered provocations and advised not to approach the borders of Ukraine.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that during the active phase of joint exercises between Russia and Belarus, scheduled for September in the Republic of Belarus, the risk for Ukraine may increase, and that no strike group is currently being formed in Belarus.

However, given the possible threats near the borders, Germany relocated five Eurofighter fighter jets and 150 military personnel to Poland.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Eurofighter Typhoon
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Germany
Ukraine
Poland