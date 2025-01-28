“Elon Musk poses a threat to democracies” - Prime Minister of France

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 81470 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105029 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108171 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127240 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103055 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132279 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103677 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113377 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116958 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100854 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 36522 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115465 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 42397 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109974 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 53487 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127207 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132262 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164565 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154476 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 12407 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 17626 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110002 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115499 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139269 views
“Elon Musk poses a threat to democracies” - Prime Minister of France

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30631 views

François Bayrou criticized Elon Musk's recent statements about France and Europe. The prime minister said that money should not give the right to control conscience.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has criticized Elon Musk's recent attacks on France and Europe. According to the head of government, the billionaire poses a threat to democracies. This is reported by Reuters with reference to an interview with the politician, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the head of the French government reacted to Musk's resonant statements made last week.

Elon Musk poses a threat to democracies. Money should not give the right to control conscience

- François Bayrou said in an interview with local television.

"Bayrou's comments about the mask came after he warned last week that France and Europe as a whole must stand up to Trump and his policies, otherwise they risk being "subordinated... crushed... marginalized," the news agency writes. 

According to the prime minister, "the reaction to the events depends solely on the French people and Europe," because "without Europe, we can do nothing.

Recall

Elon Musk has publicly criticized Trump's massive $500 billion artificial intelligence initiative. The president's headquarters is outraged by Musk's actions, who is using his influence to criticize the Stargate project.

Musk was denied an office in the West Wing of the White House by Susie Wiles26.01.25, 00:25 • 55517 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
franceFrance
europeEurope

