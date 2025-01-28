“Elon Musk poses a threat to democracies” - Prime Minister of France

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has criticized Elon Musk's recent attacks on France and Europe. According to the head of government, the billionaire poses a threat to democracies. This is reported by Reuters with reference to an interview with the politician, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the head of the French government reacted to Musk's resonant statements made last week.

Elon Musk poses a threat to democracies. Money should not give the right to control conscience - François Bayrou said in an interview with local television.

"Bayrou's comments about the mask came after he warned last week that France and Europe as a whole must stand up to Trump and his policies, otherwise they risk being "subordinated... crushed... marginalized," the news agency writes.

According to the prime minister, "the reaction to the events depends solely on the French people and Europe," because "without Europe, we can do nothing.

Recall

Elon Musk has publicly criticized Trump's massive $500 billion artificial intelligence initiative. The president's headquarters is outraged by Musk's actions, who is using his influence to criticize the Stargate project.

Musk was denied an office in the West Wing of the White House by Susie Wiles