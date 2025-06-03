Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June is a season of bright, fresh and varied vegetables and fruits. They are not only tasty, but also healthy. How to squeeze the maximum of vitamins and minerals out of them and what dishes can be prepared - says journalist UNN.

List of seasonal vegetables

Vegetables that ripen in June include:

- greens: lettuce, spinach, sorrel, arugula, dill, parsley;

- radish;

- young cabbage;

- young potatoes;

- cucumbers;

- tomatoes (early varieties);

- green onions;

- green peas;

- zucchini.

List of seasonal fruits and berries

The following fruits and berries ripen in June:

- strawberry;

- rhubarb;

- sweet cherry;

- raspberry;

- currant;

- gooseberry;

- apricots.

Dish options with seasonal vegetables and fruits

1. Light salad of tomatoes, cucumbers and herbs

Ingredients: tomatoes - 2-3 pcs., cucumbers - 2 pcs., herbs (parsley, dill or cilantro, green onion - to taste), salt, spices, oil (optional).

Preparation:

Chop vegetables with herbs, add salt, spices and oil.

2. Stewed cabbage

Ingredients: young cabbage - medium head (approximately 1 kg), carrots - 1 pc., onion - 1 pc., tomatoes - 2 pcs. (or 2 tbsp. of tomato paste - to taste), sunflower oil - 2-3 tbsp. l., salt, pepper, spices - to taste, herbs, water 100-150 ml.

Preparation:

Shred the cabbage into thin strips, grate the carrots, cut the onion into cubes, scald the tomatoes with boiling water, remove the skin and chop finely (or use tomato paste). Fry the onion with carrots until golden brown, simmer for 3-4 minutes, add the cabbage and fry the mass for 5-7 minutes. Add cabbage, water, tomatoes or tomato paste, stew for 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

When ready, add herbs and sugar to taste.

3. Salad with green onions and radishes

Ingredients: Radishes - 200 g, green onions - 1 bunch, Boiled egg - 2 pcs (optional), sour cream or mayonnaise - 2-3 tbsp. l., salt, pepper, other herbs - to taste.

Preparation:

Wash radishes thoroughly and cut into thin half rings. Finely chop the green onions. Cut the boiled eggs into cubes. Mix. Season with sour cream or mayonnaise, salt and add spices to taste.

4. Baked young potatoes

Ingredients: young potatoes - 1 kg, oil - 3-4 tbsp. l., garlic - 3-4 cloves (or to taste), salt, spices - to taste, fresh herbs.

Preparation:

Wash the potatoes, scrape the skin if necessary, cut in half or into quarters. To prepare the dressing, mix oil, chopped garlic, salt, pepper, spices. Roll the potatoes in the dressing so that each piece is evenly coated. Place on a baking sheet in one layer, you can pre-cover with parchment paper or foil. Bake in a preheated oven to 200°C for 30-40 minutes. Sprinkle the finished potatoes with fresh herbs before serving.

5. Zucchini pancakes

Ingredients: zucchini - 2 medium (approximately 500-600 g); eggs - 2 pcs., flour - 3-5 tbsp. l., salt, spices to taste, herbs - optional.

Preparation:

Grate the zucchini, salt and leave for 10 minutes. Squeeze out excess juice. Add eggs, flour, spices and herbs to the zucchini. Mix to the consistency of thick sour cream. Place the dough on a preheated pan with a spoon, forming small pancakes. Fry over medium heat until golden brown on both sides (approximately 2-3 minutes per side).

6. Strawberry dessert with sour cream or yogurt

Ingredients: strawberries - 300-400 g, sugar, honey or sugar substitute - to taste (1-2 tsp), sour cream or Greek yogurt - 150-200 g.

Preparation: wash strawberries, remove tails, cut berries in any shape, mix with sour cream or yogurt, add sugar or honey to taste. Mix.

