Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace
Exclusive
08:15 AM • 4792 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 17567 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 15916 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 62826 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 79081 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 104332 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 113807 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 195885 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 168578 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 164180 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.7m/s
49%
749mm
Popular news

A truck exploded at a motor plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia: a video has appeared online

June 2, 11:33 PM • 24023 views

ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations

June 3, 01:38 AM • 31724 views

Appropriated over 400,000: the director of an educational institution will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

June 3, 02:10 AM • 17100 views

The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA

June 3, 02:41 AM • 20094 views

"Memorandum" on peace from Russia: Russian media обнародовали the full list of the Kremlin's "wants"

03:12 AM • 23391 views
Publications

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 17567 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 12258 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 62826 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 195885 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 353312 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Vitalii Kim

Rustem Umerov

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Chernihiv

Sums

Istanbul

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 4242 views

The White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

07:15 AM • 8978 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

06:54 AM • 8046 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 136769 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 142851 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

MiG-31

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11749 views

In June, various vegetables and fruits ripen, such as strawberries, cherries, new potatoes, zucchini, and others. You can make light salads, stewed cabbage, pancakes, and desserts from them.

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June is a season of bright, fresh and varied vegetables and fruits. They are not only tasty, but also healthy. How to squeeze the maximum of vitamins and minerals out of them and what dishes can be prepared - says journalist UNN.

List of seasonal vegetables

Vegetables that ripen in June include: 

- greens: lettuce, spinach, sorrel, arugula, dill, parsley;

- radish;

- young cabbage;

- young potatoes;

- cucumbers;

- tomatoes (early varieties);

- green onions;

- green peas;

- zucchini.

Sowing calendar for June: when to plant and when to wait27.05.25, 14:20 • 11882 views

List of seasonal fruits and berries

The following fruits and berries ripen in June: 

- strawberry;

- rhubarb;

- sweet cherry;

- raspberry;

- currant;

- gooseberry;

- apricots.

Dish options with seasonal vegetables and fruits

1. Light salad of tomatoes, cucumbers and herbs

Ingredients: tomatoes - 2-3 pcs., cucumbers - 2 pcs., herbs (parsley, dill or cilantro, green onion - to taste), salt, spices, oil (optional).

Preparation:

Chop vegetables with herbs, add salt, spices and oil.

2. Stewed cabbage

Ingredients: young cabbage - medium head (approximately 1 kg), carrots - 1 pc., onion - 1 pc., tomatoes - 2 pcs. (or 2 tbsp. of tomato paste - to taste), sunflower oil - 2-3 tbsp. l., salt, pepper, spices - to taste, herbs, water 100-150 ml.

Preparation:

Shred the cabbage into thin strips, grate the carrots, cut the onion into cubes, scald the tomatoes with boiling water, remove the skin and chop finely (or use tomato paste). Fry the onion with carrots until golden brown, simmer for 3-4 minutes, add the cabbage and fry the mass for 5-7 minutes. Add cabbage, water, tomatoes or tomato paste, stew for 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

When ready, add herbs and sugar to taste.

3. Salad with green onions and radishes

Ingredients: Radishes - 200 g, green onions - 1 bunch, Boiled egg - 2 pcs (optional), sour cream or mayonnaise - 2-3 tbsp. l., salt, pepper, other herbs - to taste.

Preparation:

Wash radishes thoroughly and cut into thin half rings. Finely chop the green onions. Cut the boiled eggs into cubes. Mix. Season with sour cream or mayonnaise, salt and add spices to taste.

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner28.05.25, 17:15 • 225898 views

4. Baked young potatoes

Ingredients: young potatoes - 1 kg, oil - 3-4 tbsp. l., garlic - 3-4 cloves (or to taste), salt, spices - to taste, fresh herbs.

Preparation:

Wash the potatoes, scrape the skin if necessary, cut in half or into quarters. To prepare the dressing, mix oil, chopped garlic, salt, pepper, spices. Roll the potatoes in the dressing so that each piece is evenly coated. Place on a baking sheet in one layer, you can pre-cover with parchment paper or foil. Bake in a preheated oven to 200°C for 30-40 minutes. Sprinkle the finished potatoes with fresh herbs before serving.

5. Zucchini pancakes

Ingredients: zucchini - 2 medium (approximately 500-600 g); eggs - 2 pcs., flour - 3-5 tbsp. l., salt, spices to taste, herbs - optional.

Preparation:

Grate the zucchini, salt and leave for 10 minutes. Squeeze out excess juice. Add eggs, flour, spices and herbs to the zucchini. Mix to the consistency of thick sour cream. Place the dough on a preheated pan with a spoon, forming small pancakes. Fry over medium heat until golden brown on both sides (approximately 2-3 minutes per side).

6. Strawberry dessert with sour cream or yogurt

Ingredients: strawberries - 300-400 g, sugar, honey or sugar substitute - to taste (1-2 tsp), sour cream or Greek yogurt - 150-200 g.

Preparation: wash strawberries, remove tails, cut berries in any shape, mix with sour cream or yogurt, add sugar or honey to taste. Mix.

Quick, tasty, healthy: simple cupcake recipes for every taste and budget 02.06.25, 19:59 • 3172 views

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

Life hackPublicationsCulinary
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9