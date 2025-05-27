Sowing calendar for June: when to plant and when to wait

Are you planning to sow and plant a garden in June? UNN has collected tips on the best planting days in the first month of summer and on which dates it is better not to go to the garden.

Details

In June, planting continues and care begins for plants that have sprouted. You should adhere to the outlined dates in order not to miss favorable days and not harm seedlings during inappropriate phases of the Moon.

From June 13 to June 28 - the best time to work with root crops, potatoes and green manure. But on the days of the phase change (June 13, 21 and 28) it is better not to engage in planting. This is a period of unstable energy for plants.

Garden calendar for June by day

01-05.06 - weeding, mulching, loosening, weed control;

06-10.06 - feeding with nettle infusion, grafting fruit trees;

11-15. 06 - pest control, tying tomatoes, caring for bushes;

16-20.06 - care for greens, thinning seedlings, watering with fertilizing;

21-25.06 - mowing green manure, sowing spices, pruning bushes;

26-30.06 - preparation for repeated plantings, shading of crops.

Favorable days for planting

01 and 02 June - cucumbers, zucchini, greens;

03-05 June - onions, radishes, carrots;

6-9 June - tomatoes, peppers, eggplants;

10-12 June - beans, peas, flowers;

14-16 June - potatoes, beets;

17-20 June - cabbage, greens, salads;

22-25 June - spicy herbs, green manure;

29-30 June - pumpkin, zucchini, late crops.

Unfavorable days

June 13 - full moon: plants are vulnerable, any manipulation is harmful.

June 21 - last quarter: at this time it is better to do weeding and loosening, but not sowing.

June 28 - new moon: a suitable day for preparing the soil, but not for planting.

After June 20, you can plant late cabbage and again - dill, lettuce, radishes. During this period, it is also recommended to mulch the beds and water the vegetables, this will save them from drying out.

On hot days, you need to shade greens and seedlings, using spunbond, light fabric or gauze.

What features should be taken into account during garden work in June:

sowing of main and repeated crops continues: greens, root crops, beans, cabbage, pumpkin;

after the full moon and before the new moon - the best time for root crops and everything that develops underground;

before the full moon, it is good to sow tomatoes, flowers, beans, leafy crops;

planting and transplanting are not carried out during the full moon and new moon.

If you follow the calendar of recommended works in the garden, you can get a better harvest result.

Let us remind you

During the spring sowing season in Ukraine, 3.2 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops have already been sown, or 56.1% of the planned area.