The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on
June 2, 06:59 PM • 21043 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 46472 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 83501 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 94851 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 168431 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 164381 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 162375 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 210651 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 214373 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 123280 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Appropriated over 400,000: the director of an educational institution will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

The director of an educational institution in Dnipro organized the fictitious employment of a person who did not actually work. In this way, she appropriated over 400,000 hryvnias of budget funds.

Appropriated over 400,000: the director of an educational institution will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

In Dnipro, the director of an educational institution will be tried, in which a woman "worked" for more than four years without going to work. This was reported by the regional Main Department of the National Police, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in order to hide the woman's absence from the workplace, the director organized the falsification of time sheets, which contained deliberately false data.

Law enforcement officers found that from October 2020 to December 2024, the official, abusing her official position, employed a person who did not come to work and did not perform any work in accordance with her job description. Despite this, she signed monthly time sheets with false information about her presence at work and approved them with the institution's seal.

- the message says.

It is indicated that in this way, the director appropriated more than 400 thousand hryvnias of budget funds.

Investigators also found that the deputy directors of the educational institution were also involved in the illegal activity. Thus, four women aged 42 to 71 were notified of suspicions under Part 1 of Art. 366 (official forgery) and Parts 2, 5 of Art. 27, Part 4 of Art. 191 (appropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property by abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, a suspicion was reported to the director of a children's and youth sports school subordinate to the Department of Youth and Sports of the executive body of the Kyiv City State Administration. The reason was an overpayment of 1.2 million hryvnias during the repair of the playground.

Minus 1 point: Ukraine drops to 105th place in corruption perception rating11.02.25, 10:57 • 34423 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipro
