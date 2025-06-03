Appropriated over 400,000: the director of an educational institution will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

In Dnipro, the director of an educational institution will be tried, in which a woman "worked" for more than four years without going to work. This was reported by the regional Main Department of the National Police, UNN reports.

It is noted that in order to hide the woman's absence from the workplace, the director organized the falsification of time sheets, which contained deliberately false data.

Law enforcement officers found that from October 2020 to December 2024, the official, abusing her official position, employed a person who did not come to work and did not perform any work in accordance with her job description. Despite this, she signed monthly time sheets with false information about her presence at work and approved them with the institution's seal. - the message says.

It is indicated that in this way, the director appropriated more than 400 thousand hryvnias of budget funds.

Investigators also found that the deputy directors of the educational institution were also involved in the illegal activity. Thus, four women aged 42 to 71 were notified of suspicions under Part 1 of Art. 366 (official forgery) and Parts 2, 5 of Art. 27, Part 4 of Art. 191 (appropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property by abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

