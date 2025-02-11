Minus 1 point: Ukraine drops to 105th place in corruption perception rating

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 34347 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 76164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 99849 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113134 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 92982 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122469 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102066 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113182 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116816 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157030 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101560 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 80942 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 52114 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103056 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 81378 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113134 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122469 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157030 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147428 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179633 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 81378 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103056 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135683 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137539 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165612 views
Minus 1 point: Ukraine drops to 105th place in corruption perception rating

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34312 views

In the Transparency International rating, Ukraine received 35 points out of 100 possible, losing 1 point compared to last year. The index assesses corruption practices only in the public sector, excluding domestic and business corruption.

Transparency International's annual Corruption Perceptions Index primarily measures perceptions of corruption, but does not reflect actual levels of corruption. The index focuses on corrupt practices in the public sector.

This is stated in the review published by the NACP, UNN reports.

Ukraine is slightly backsliding in the fight against corruption. According to Transparency International Ukraine, in 2024, Ukraine received 35 points out of a maximum of 100, ranking 105th out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index. Compared to 2023, our country lost one point, although this had almost no impact on its position among other countries.

What matters is the number of points received, not the place in the ranking. - The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has posted on its Facebook page.

Nevertheless, negative trends are evident:

TI points to threats to the effective implementation of the APA due to sabotage of some state bodies, attempts to put pressure on journalists and the public, cases of political influence in various areas, the scandal of leaks in the NABU and in the procurement of the Ministry of Defense or in the framework of reconstruction.

It should also be noted that Corruption Perceptions Index does not reflect the objective level of corruption, but rather how it is perceived by experts from reputable analytical organizations and businessmen.

The assessment focuses on corrupt practices in the public sector, while domestic and business corruption are not taken into account. Important indicators for calculating the Index include bribery and nepotism in public service, effective prosecution of corrupt officials, compliance with anti-corruption legislation, e-declaration, and whistleblower protection.

Recall

NABU and SAPO conducted searches in the Kyiv City Council corruption caseand found over $6.4 million, €630 thousand and UAH 800 thousand. 7 people were detained in the case of illegal land withdrawal through fictitious constructions.

Ukraine has improved its position in the Corruption Perceptions Index: it received 36 points out of 10030.01.24, 11:24 • 28886 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Society
kyivska-miska-radaKyiv City Council
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

