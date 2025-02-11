Minus 1 point: Ukraine drops to 105th place in corruption perception rating

Transparency International's annual Corruption Perceptions Index primarily measures perceptions of corruption, but does not reflect actual levels of corruption. The index focuses on corrupt practices in the public sector.

Ukraine is slightly backsliding in the fight against corruption. According to Transparency International Ukraine, in 2024, Ukraine received 35 points out of a maximum of 100, ranking 105th out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index. Compared to 2023, our country lost one point, although this had almost no impact on its position among other countries.

What matters is the number of points received, not the place in the ranking. - The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has posted on its Facebook page.

Nevertheless, negative trends are evident:

TI points to threats to the effective implementation of the APA due to sabotage of some state bodies, attempts to put pressure on journalists and the public, cases of political influence in various areas, the scandal of leaks in the NABU and in the procurement of the Ministry of Defense or in the framework of reconstruction.

It should also be noted that Corruption Perceptions Index does not reflect the objective level of corruption, but rather how it is perceived by experts from reputable analytical organizations and businessmen.

The assessment focuses on corrupt practices in the public sector, while domestic and business corruption are not taken into account. Important indicators for calculating the Index include bribery and nepotism in public service, effective prosecution of corrupt officials, compliance with anti-corruption legislation, e-declaration, and whistleblower protection.

