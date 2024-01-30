Ukraine has improved its position in the Corruption Perceptions Index: it received 36 points out of 100

In 2023, Ukraine ranked 104th out of 180 countries in the global corruption perceptions ranking, improving its position by 3 points. This is evidenced by the Corruption Perceptions Index, which is calculated by the international organization Transparency International, UNN reports.

Details

In the annual ranking of countries in terms of corruption, which has been compiled by Transparency International since 1995, Ukraine improved its position by 3 points in 2023. Ukraine received 36 points out of 100 in the Corruption Perceptions Index.

This improvement is recognized as one of the best results in the world over the past year.

Since the Revolution of Dignity, Ukraine has added 11 points in the study in 10 years, the largest increase among the countries that currently have the status of EU candidates, the organization says.

The global leaders of the Corruption Perceptions Index remain stable, with Denmark, Finland, New Zealand and Norway at the top. The lowest scores were found in Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Venezuela.

The Russian Federation dropped to 141st place, while Belarus also suffered losses - 98th place. Romania and Poland remain in the top 50 countries according to the index. However, Poland now shares this position with Slovakia, which gained 1 point over the year and scored 54 points. In turn, Moldova, with a score of 42 points, shares its 76th place with Hungary.

In 2023, the corruption levels in the EU candidate countries are as follows: Georgia lost 3 points (49th place), Montenegro added 1 point (63rd place), Moldova and North Macedonia improved their results by 3 points (76th place), Albania added 1 point (98th place), Serbia remained at 36 points and 104th place, and Bosnia and Herzegovina improved the index by 1 point (108th place). Turkey, having lost 2 points, became the last among the EU candidate countries, ranking 115th with 34 points.

Addendum

In addition to Ukraine, Algeria, Brazil, and Serbia received 36 points. Albania, Argentina, Belarus, Gambia, Ethiopia, and Zambia are one point ahead of Ukraine, with 37 points each.

