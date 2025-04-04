Five countries in Southern Africa have declared a state of emergency due to a historically severe drought. 21 million children in the region are malnourished, and 335 million euros are needed to provide assistance.
Hungary will join the Friends of Peace initiative along with 14 other countries. The group, led by China and Brazil, aims to promote a peaceful, negotiated settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba concludes his tour of Malawi, Zambia and Mauritius. The visit included talks to increase support for Ukraine, signing of agreements and agreement on 5 intergovernmental agreements.
Minister Kuleba made his first ever visit to Mauritius. They discussed support for Ukraine, the Peace Formula and prospects for economic cooperation between the two countries.
Minister Kuleba held talks with the Prime Minister of Mauritius. The parties agreed to start working on agreements on investment protection and avoidance of double taxation, and discussed cooperation in politics, trade and the restoration of Ukraine.
The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Zambia held talks in Lusaka. They discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in international organizations and signed a memorandum of political consultations.
Minister Kuleba met with President Hichilema of Zambia. The parties discussed the Peace Formula, bilateral partnership and assistance to Zambia under the Grain from Ukraine program.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has started his fourth trip to Africa with a visit to Malawi. He visited the capital's largest market, Lilongwe, to get acquainted with the daily life of the country.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit Malawi, Zambia, and Mauritius on August 4-8. The key topic of the talks will be the participation of African states in efforts to restore peace for Ukraine and the world.
Czech President Petr Pavel officially received new ambassadors from Spain, India, Zambia, and Ukraine, and Vasyl Zvarych was appointed as Ukraine's new ambassador to the Czech Republic.
Zambia has joined the communique of the global peace summit, supporting efforts to build a just and sustainable world, as announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Ukrainian delegation presented President Zelensky's formula for peace, in particular paragraph 2 on food security, and demonstrated Ukraine's agricultural capabilities to the Secretariat of the Southern African Development Community.
Mauritius refused to allow disembarkation from a Norwegian cruise ship due to fears of a potential cholera outbreak.
In 2023, Ukraine was ranked 104th out of 180 countries in the Global Corruption Perceptions Index, improving its position by 3 points and receiving 36 points out of 100. Over the past 10 years since the Revolution of Dignity, Ukraine has added 11 points, the largest increase among the current EU candidate countries.