We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15548 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28316 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64617 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213565 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122478 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391736 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310617 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213724 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244208 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Southern Africa is suffering from a severe drought: 21 million children suffer from malnutrition

Five countries in Southern Africa have declared a state of emergency due to a historically severe drought. 21 million children in the region are malnourished, and 335 million euros are needed to provide assistance.

News of the World • October 15, 10:34 PM • 15418 views

Hungary supports the Chinese initiative “Friends of Peace” to resolve the war in Ukraine

Hungary will join the Friends of Peace initiative along with 14 other countries. The group, led by China and Brazil, aims to promote a peaceful, negotiated settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

War • September 27, 05:09 PM • 22878 views

More than 30 hours on the plane, 7 meetings and 5 agreements: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summarized Kuleba's African tour

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba concludes his tour of Malawi, Zambia and Mauritius. The visit included talks to increase support for Ukraine, signing of agreements and agreement on 5 intergovernmental agreements.

Economy • August 9, 05:21 PM • 39225 views

Kuleba meets with Foreign Minister of Mauritius: discusses attracting investments for Ukraine's recovery

Minister Kuleba made his first ever visit to Mauritius. They discussed support for Ukraine, the Peace Formula and prospects for economic cooperation between the two countries.

Economy • August 8, 12:18 PM • 31030 views

Kuleba: Ukraine and Mauritius have agreed on investment and taxation agreements

Minister Kuleba held talks with the Prime Minister of Mauritius. The parties agreed to start working on agreements on investment protection and avoidance of double taxation, and discussed cooperation in politics, trade and the restoration of Ukraine.

Economy • August 8, 12:12 PM • 28330 views

The Foreign Ministries of Ukraine and Zambia signed a memorandum of political consultations: what is known

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Zambia held talks in Lusaka. They discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in international organizations and signed a memorandum of political consultations.

Politics • August 6, 04:18 PM • 34535 views

Kuleba and the President of Zambia discussed areas where the partnership can be made more effective

Minister Kuleba met with President Hichilema of Zambia. The parties discussed the Peace Formula, bilateral partnership and assistance to Zambia under the Grain from Ukraine program.

Politics • August 6, 11:43 AM • 26852 views

Dmitry Kuleba visited Malawi's largest market during his official visit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has started his fourth trip to Africa with a visit to Malawi. He visited the capital's largest market, Lilongwe, to get acquainted with the daily life of the country.

Society • August 5, 10:28 PM • 24601 views

Kuleba goes on an African tour to talk about the participation of states in restoring peace in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit Malawi, Zambia, and Mauritius on August 4-8. The key topic of the talks will be the participation of African states in efforts to restore peace for Ukraine and the world.

Economy • August 4, 10:13 AM • 103086 views

Czech President officially received the new Ambassador of Ukraine

Czech President Petr Pavel officially received new ambassadors from Spain, India, Zambia, and Ukraine, and Vasyl Zvarych was appointed as Ukraine's new ambassador to the Czech Republic.

Politics • July 2, 05:59 PM • 23656 views

Zambia joins global peace summit communique - Zelensky

Zambia has joined the communique of the global peace summit, supporting efforts to build a just and sustainable world, as announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Politics • June 20, 08:47 AM • 17815 views

Potential in grain and oil supply presented: Ukrainian delegation visited the Secretariat of the Southern African Development Community

The Ukrainian delegation presented President Zelensky's formula for peace, in particular paragraph 2 on food security, and demonstrated Ukraine's agricultural capabilities to the Secretariat of the Southern African Development Community.

Economy • June 4, 12:54 PM • 23513 views

Mauritius bans disembarkation of 3000 people from cruise ship due to cholera fears

Mauritius refused to allow disembarkation from a Norwegian cruise ship due to fears of a potential cholera outbreak.

News of the World • February 26, 10:28 AM • 38153 views

Ukraine has improved its position in the Corruption Perceptions Index: it received 36 points out of 100

In 2023, Ukraine was ranked 104th out of 180 countries in the Global Corruption Perceptions Index, improving its position by 3 points and receiving 36 points out of 100. Over the past 10 years since the Revolution of Dignity, Ukraine has added 11 points, the largest increase among the current EU candidate countries.

Society • January 30, 09:24 AM • 28944 views