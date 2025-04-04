Ukraine has improved its position in the Corruption Perceptions Index: it received 36 points out of 100

In 2023, Ukraine was ranked 104th out of 180 countries in the Global Corruption Perceptions Index, improving its position by 3 points and receiving 36 points out of 100. Over the past 10 years since the Revolution of Dignity, Ukraine has added 11 points, the largest increase among the current EU candidate countries.