Hungary supports the Chinese initiative “Friends of Peace” to resolve the war in Ukraine

Fifteen countries, including Hungary, are gathering under the leadership of China and Brazil to prepare for the formation of a group called the Friends of Peace. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, reports Híradó, writes UNN.

Before the inaugural meeting of the Friends of Peace on September 27, Szijjarto said that “the whole world is fed up with the failure of Europeans and the transatlantic community to end this war in Europe.

There is a large global majority in favor of peace, and Hungary is part of it. Few European countries belong to this group - The Hungarian minister said.

He also complained about the transatlantic community, which allegedly “constantly adds fuel to the fire” and makes decisions that only worsen the situation.

According to him, fifteen countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Mexico, Kenya, Zambia, and Kazakhstan, are meeting under the leadership of China and Brazil to prepare for the formation of a group called the Friends of Peace.

The initiators of the meeting decided this morning to invite three European countries to this meeting - us, Hungary, France and Switzerland - Siyarto said .

Peter Szijjarto noted that Hungary supports this initiative and is ready to participate in the work of the group.

The minister emphasized that arms supplies only prolong the war. According to him, the current military support has not brought the world closer to peace, but it has not changed the situation on the battlefield much either, with more people killed and more destruction.

The war in Ukraine cannot be resolved on the battlefield. The war in Ukraine can only be resolved through negotiations, and the sooner the negotiations begin, the more lives can be saved, the more the threat of escalation can be reduced, the more the scale of damage and destruction can be reduced - Hungarian Foreign Minister said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says that China, Pakistan and other countries of the “Global South” are forming a “Friends of Peace” group to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.