Hungary supports the Chinese initiative “Friends of Peace” to resolve the war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Hungary supports the Chinese initiative “Friends of Peace” to resolve the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

Hungary will join the Friends of Peace initiative along with 14 other countries. The group, led by China and Brazil, aims to promote a peaceful, negotiated settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Fifteen countries, including Hungary, are gathering under the leadership of China and Brazil to prepare for the formation of a group called the Friends of Peace. This was stated  by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, reports Híradó, writes UNN.

Details

Before the inaugural meeting of the Friends of Peace on September 27, Szijjarto said that “the whole world is fed up with the failure of Europeans and the transatlantic community to end this war in Europe.

There is a large global majority in favor of peace, and Hungary is part of it. Few European countries belong to this group

- The Hungarian minister said. 

He also complained about the transatlantic community, which allegedly “constantly adds fuel to the fire” and makes decisions that only worsen the situation.

According to him, fifteen countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Mexico, Kenya, Zambia, and Kazakhstan, are meeting under the leadership of China and Brazil to prepare for the formation of a group called the Friends of Peace.

The initiators of the meeting decided this morning to invite three European countries to this meeting - us, Hungary, France and Switzerland

- Siyarto said . 

Peter Szijjarto noted that Hungary supports this initiative and is ready to participate in the work of the group.

The minister emphasized that arms supplies only prolong the war. According to him,  the current military support has not brought the world closer to peace, but it has not changed the situation on the battlefield much either, with more people killed and more destruction.

The war in Ukraine cannot be resolved on the battlefield. The war in Ukraine can only be resolved through negotiations, and the sooner the negotiations begin, the more lives can be saved, the more the threat of escalation can be reduced, the more the scale of damage and destruction can be reduced

- Hungarian Foreign Minister said. 

Recall

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says that China, Pakistan and other countries of the “Global South” are forming a “Friends of Peace” group to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarNews of the World
wang-yi-politicianWang Yi (politician)
peter-szijjartoPéter Szijjártó
mexicoMexico
switzerlandSwitzerland
zambiaZambia
kenyaKenya
brazilBrazil
franceFrance
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
chinaChina
turkeyTurkey
hungaryHungary
egyptEgypt
ukraineUkraine
pakistanPakistan
kazakhstanKazakhstan

