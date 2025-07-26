Coldplay Concert Scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow Becomes "Interim Spokesperson" for Astronomer After CEO and HR Director Resign

The American IT company Astronomer is using its newfound viral popularity and making fun of itself by hiring a celebrity, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, as its "temporary representative" after the "kiss cam" scandal at a Coldplay concert and the resignations of CEO Andy Byron and HR head Christine Cabot. This was reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

Paltrow debuted in a video released by Astronomer on Friday evening. "Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. Hi, I'm Gwyneth Paltrow. I've been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the more than 300 Astronomer employees," the Oscar winner said in the video.

"Over the past few days, Astronomer has received many questions," she continued. "And they wanted me to answer the most common ones. Yes, Astronomer is the best place to launch Apache Airflow," she continued, as a message appeared on the screen: "Oh my god, what the f*ck?"

"Combining data experience, machine learning, and artificial intelligence at scale. We are very excited that so many people have a new interest in data automation. As for the other questions we received — yes! There are still spots available at our Beyond Analytics event in September. Now we will return to what we do best — providing our clients with groundbreaking results. Thank you for your interest in Astronomer," the actress said.

Reference

Apache Airflow is open-source software for creating, executing, monitoring, and orchestrating data processing workflows.

Context

This video comes after a high-profile kiss cam scandal at a Coldplay concert that rocked social media and the news last week. The incident led to the resignations of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Christine Cabot after they were caught on kiss cam together. This awkward moment went mega-viral and was parodied on several late-night shows. Adding to the drama is the fact that Paltrow is the ex-wife of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, which may have been a deliberate move by Astronomer.

It should be added that Andy Byron has a wife and children who were at home in New York at the time.

After the incident, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin warned the audience at one of the concerts that they might be caught on camera during the performance of the Jumbotron Song.