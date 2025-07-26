Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC

The global thirst for bright green Japanese matcha tea is depleting world supplies, the BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

Matcha mania is sweeping the globe. The global matcha craze is fueled by social media: influencers share brewing tips, reviews, and recipes. The hashtag "Matcha Tok" has garnered tens of millions of views.

The growing popularity of matcha is also linked to the post-pandemic tourism boom in Japan, as the country's weak currency makes it an attractive destination and increases demand for Japanese goods.

Amidst the excitement, demand for the powder is soaring. American tea importer Lauren Purvis told the BBC that her customers are seeing a month's supply of matcha run out in a matter of days. "Some cafes are even asking for a kilogram a day. They are desperately trying to stay afloat," says Purvis, owner of Mizuba Tea Co.

But this growing demand, combined with reduced tea harvests due to abnormal heat and US tariffs on Japan, is also leading to rising matcha prices.

Traditionally, matcha, valued for its health benefits, caffeine, and taste, is made through a centuries-old and highly specialized process. It is produced from tencha green tea leaves, which are kept in the shade for weeks while they grow. This stage is crucial for forming the signature "umami" flavor – a savory taste that complements its natural sweetness. The leaves are harvested, dried, and ground into powder using stone mills that can produce only 40g of matcha per hour.

However, in recent months, producers have faced difficulties as record heat has hit crops. In the Kyoto region, which produces about a quarter of Japan's tencha, hot weather has led to crop failure at a time of sharply increasing demand.

The country is also facing a shortage of farmers as the population ages and not enough young people enter the industry.

In stores in Kyoto, known for its matcha, shelves are often emptied by tourists as soon as they open. As a result, many retailers have set limits on the number of purchases. Due to the shortage, tea prices at Chazen stores have risen by about 30% this year.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, matcha production almost tripled between 2010 and 2023. It is also reported that green tea exports, including matcha, also increased by 25% last year to 36.4 billion yen (250 million US dollars).

The matcha craze has sparked a movement for more conscious consumption.

Matcha advocates accuse people of what they believe is hoarding matcha or profiting from its popularity. Others urge tea lovers to be more careful with its quantity and to enjoy matcha in its pure form, rather than as an ingredient in dishes.

The World Japanese Tea Association recommends using lower quality matcha from later harvests, which are more common and best suited for cooking. High-quality matcha often loses its delicate flavor when used in drinks like lattes, the association adds.

It is also noted that matcha prices are likely to rise due to tariffs imposed by the United States on Japan.

"There's a boom right now, and demand is growing rapidly, but we think in two or three years, the situation will calm down a bit," said Masahiro Nagata, co-founder of Matcha Tokyo, to the BBC.

Time for a warm tea: 4 simple and aromatic recipes