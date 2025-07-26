Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 26, 06:52 AM • 3152 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 22173 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 57761 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 155849 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 69128 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 67296 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 106436 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42149 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 55058 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 51190 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.4m/s
49%
748mm
Popular news
Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 26, 04:20 AM • 17977 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 11771 views
US and China confront each other over Ukraine at UN - ReutersJuly 26, 07:20 AM • 12506 views
Russian army attacked "Epicenter" in Dnipropetrovsk regionJuly 26, 07:27 AM • 4520 views
In Poltava, people blocked the road for a TCRcar, some mobilized individuals fled10:39 AM • 9638 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 155849 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 106436 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 156053 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 129965 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 149590 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC01:43 PM • 1310 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con12:13 PM • 2834 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resign11:00 AM • 3816 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 11887 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 257055 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
MIM-104 Patriot

Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1310 views

The global popularity of Japanese matcha tea, fueled by social media and a tourism boom, has led to a depletion of supplies. Record heat and a shortage of farmers in Japan have caused prices to rise and a product deficit.

Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC

The global thirst for bright green Japanese matcha tea is depleting world supplies, the BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

Matcha mania is sweeping the globe. The global matcha craze is fueled by social media: influencers share brewing tips, reviews, and recipes. The hashtag "Matcha Tok" has garnered tens of millions of views.

The growing popularity of matcha is also linked to the post-pandemic tourism boom in Japan, as the country's weak currency makes it an attractive destination and increases demand for Japanese goods.

Amidst the excitement, demand for the powder is soaring. American tea importer Lauren Purvis told the BBC that her customers are seeing a month's supply of matcha run out in a matter of days. "Some cafes are even asking for a kilogram a day. They are desperately trying to stay afloat," says Purvis, owner of Mizuba Tea Co.

But this growing demand, combined with reduced tea harvests due to abnormal heat and US tariffs on Japan, is also leading to rising matcha prices.

Traditionally, matcha, valued for its health benefits, caffeine, and taste, is made through a centuries-old and highly specialized process. It is produced from tencha green tea leaves, which are kept in the shade for weeks while they grow. This stage is crucial for forming the signature "umami" flavor – a savory taste that complements its natural sweetness. The leaves are harvested, dried, and ground into powder using stone mills that can produce only 40g of matcha per hour.

However, in recent months, producers have faced difficulties as record heat has hit crops. In the Kyoto region, which produces about a quarter of Japan's tencha, hot weather has led to crop failure at a time of sharply increasing demand.

The country is also facing a shortage of farmers as the population ages and not enough young people enter the industry.

In stores in Kyoto, known for its matcha, shelves are often emptied by tourists as soon as they open. As a result, many retailers have set limits on the number of purchases. Due to the shortage, tea prices at Chazen stores have risen by about 30% this year.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, matcha production almost tripled between 2010 and 2023. It is also reported that green tea exports, including matcha, also increased by 25% last year to 36.4 billion yen (250 million US dollars).

The matcha craze has sparked a movement for more conscious consumption.

Matcha advocates accuse people of what they believe is hoarding matcha or profiting from its popularity. Others urge tea lovers to be more careful with its quantity and to enjoy matcha in its pure form, rather than as an ingredient in dishes.

The World Japanese Tea Association recommends using lower quality matcha from later harvests, which are more common and best suited for cooking. High-quality matcha often loses its delicate flavor when used in drinks like lattes, the association adds.

It is also noted that matcha prices are likely to rise due to tariffs imposed by the United States on Japan.

"There's a boom right now, and demand is growing rapidly, but we think in two or three years, the situation will calm down a bit," said Masahiro Nagata, co-founder of Matcha Tokyo, to the BBC.

Time for a warm tea: 4 simple and aromatic recipes09.05.25, 14:58 • 5906 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Japan
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9