Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
06:15 PM • 750 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 15795 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
02:31 PM • 40883 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 41180 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
12:59 PM • 41087 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:27 PM • 49045 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 42605 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 36385 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 26324 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 32833 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.1m/s
86%
743mm
Popular news
The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAPJuly 22, 10:41 AM • 111692 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 73905 views
Enemy drone "Chernika" attacked Kharkiv - mayor01:18 PM • 9308 views
Court arrested father of NABU detective chief Magamedrasulov03:14 PM • 5714 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media04:54 PM • 18279 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 74279 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 133523 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 131612 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 128661 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 160419 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Bongbong Marcos
Grant Shapps
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Crimea
France
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media04:54 PM • 18646 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 167761 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 260202 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 272814 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 266994 views
Actual
Time (magazine)
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178
Lancet (loitering munition)

Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18664 views

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, who suffers from frontotemporal dementia, has almost lost the ability to speak and read. His family confirms his stable condition, despite the progression of the disease.

Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, who suffers from frontotemporal dementia, is causing increasing concern among fans. According to The Express Tribune, the actor cannot speak, read, and faces some motor difficulties, UNN reports.

According to reports from 2023 and 2024, the beloved actor has become almost non-verbal and no longer reads. It was also reported that he faces some motor difficulties, although in recent months his family has not confirmed any specific details regarding his mobility.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that in April, Willis's family released news, assuring fans that, although the disease continues to progress, his condition is considered stable. Relatives emphasized their continued support for the actor and the strength of their cohesive family during this difficult period.

Currently, there have been no official confirmations of further deterioration in Willis's health, other than those previously reported. Despite ongoing public concern and speculation, the actor's family remains open and grateful for the outpouring of love from fans worldwide.

- the publication adds.

Recall

Emma Heming told how Bruce Willis continued to film while having symptoms of the disease. The actor used headphones and the help of friends to hide the difficulties.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9