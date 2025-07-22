Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, who suffers from frontotemporal dementia, is causing increasing concern among fans. According to The Express Tribune, the actor cannot speak, read, and faces some motor difficulties, UNN reports.

According to reports from 2023 and 2024, the beloved actor has become almost non-verbal and no longer reads. It was also reported that he faces some motor difficulties, although in recent months his family has not confirmed any specific details regarding his mobility. - the publication writes.

It is noted that in April, Willis's family released news, assuring fans that, although the disease continues to progress, his condition is considered stable. Relatives emphasized their continued support for the actor and the strength of their cohesive family during this difficult period.

Currently, there have been no official confirmations of further deterioration in Willis's health, other than those previously reported. Despite ongoing public concern and speculation, the actor's family remains open and grateful for the outpouring of love from fans worldwide. - the publication adds.

Recall

Emma Heming told how Bruce Willis continued to film while having symptoms of the disease. The actor used headphones and the help of friends to hide the difficulties.