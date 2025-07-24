Constitutional order must be restored

$41.770.00
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
06:46 PM • 10177 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
03:34 PM • 24081 views
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 117469 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 74910 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 139885 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 88433 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 87196 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 103375 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 70039 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 51646 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
Constitutional order must be restored07:02 PM • 8476 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entails05:41 PM • 30459 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still ahead04:23 PM • 51168 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 117469 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 136464 views
Constitutional order must be restored

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8480 views

Opinion column by lawyer Volodymyr Bohatyr

Constitutional order must be restored

When preparing any legislative act, it is necessary to observe a logical sequence and interrelation of normative provisions. It is unacceptable for the provisions of the bill to contradict the Constitution and laws of Ukraine.

The legislator must adhere to the legislative work plan and its deadlines for developing and submitting bills.

Instead, we have rapid actions by legislators, which caused dissatisfaction among those who exploited the topic of fighting corruption.

It is unacceptable to tolerate a part of society that demands some special and extraordinary powers for anti-corruption bodies without any control and subordination, instead of clear adherence to the Constitution of Ukraine and laws.

Ukraine is a republic, according to the Declaration of State Sovereignty and the Constitution. According to the constitutional definition, a republic is a democratic form of government where power is exercised by the people through their elected representatives.

Ukraine is independent in resolving any issues of its state life, therefore the existence of law enforcement agencies dependent on foreign influence is unacceptable, just as appealing to foreign governments in connection with the actions of Ukrainian parliamentarians is unacceptable.

Currently, the legislator has eliminated legal conflicts regarding the exercise of powers by the Prosecutor General, organically subordinating the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office."

Thus, the amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine returned the SAP to the organizational and procedural unity of the prosecutor's offices from its unnatural mode of existence, which increases the level of responsibility within the system.

The issue of the constitutionality of the creation, staffing, and activities of NABU remains unresolved. I remind you that the Constitutional Court of Ukraine previously recognized the appointment of the NABU head as unconstitutional, and the ratio of expenditures on this body to its effectiveness casts doubt on the expediency of its existence.

Only the restoration of constitutional order and strict adherence to Ukrainian legislation can ensure legality and the functioning of a rule of law state.

Volodymyr Bohatyr, lawyer

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Constitutional Court of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
