DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flag

Ukrainian DJ Miss Monique performed on the main stage of Tomorrowland - one of the most famous electronic music festivals in the world - and received a standing ovation from thousands of spectators. UNN reports this with reference to United24.

Details

Amidst the applause of thousands of spectators, she finished her set by unfurling the Ukrainian flag.

"Ukraine sounds and shines even on the biggest world stages," United24 emphasized.

Reference

Olesia Arkusha, better known by her stage name Miss Monique, is a Ukrainian DJ. She became known in the world of electronic music through the creation of YouTube channels called "Mind Games" and "MiMo Weekly", as well as through releases on labels such as Black Hole Recordings or Bonzai Progressive.

United24 is a global initiative to support Ukraine, launched on May 5, 2022, by the Ukrainian authorities during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

