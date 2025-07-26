$41.770.00
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 17278 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 45174 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 140020 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 60007 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 59397 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 97199 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 40695 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 54032 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50916 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91802 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flag

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2536 views

Ukrainian DJ Miss Monique performed on the main stage of Tomorrowland, concluding her set by unfurling the Ukrainian flag. This event highlights Ukraine's presence on the world's biggest stages.

DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flag

Ukrainian DJ Miss Monique performed on the main stage of Tomorrowland - one of the most famous electronic music festivals in the world - and received a standing ovation from thousands of spectators. UNN reports this with reference to United24.

Details

"Ukrainian DJ Miss Monique performed on the main stage of Tomorrowland - one of the most famous electronic music festivals in the world," the report says.

Amidst the applause of thousands of spectators, she finished her set by unfurling the Ukrainian flag.

"Ukraine sounds and shines even on the biggest world stages," United24 emphasized.

Reference

Olesia Arkusha, better known by her stage name Miss Monique, is a Ukrainian DJ. She became known in the world of electronic music through the creation of YouTube channels called "Mind Games" and "MiMo Weekly", as well as through releases on labels such as Black Hole Recordings or Bonzai Progressive.

United24 is a global initiative to support Ukraine, launched on May 5, 2022, by the Ukrainian authorities during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes Lions21.06.25, 09:19 • 110269 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

CultureUNN Lite
United24
Ukraine
