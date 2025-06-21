Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes Lions

The project "Minefield Honey" by Saatchi&Saatchi Ukraine received Ukraine's first-ever "gold" at one of the most prestigious creativity festivals, Cannes Lions, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha announced on Facebook, UNN reports.

Ukraine's first-ever "gold" at Cannes Lions 2024. The "Minefield Honey" project, created by Saatchi&Saatchi Ukraine, has brought Ukraine its first gold award at the Cannes Lions, one of the most prestigious international creativity festivals. - Sybiha wrote.

According to the minister, "Minefield Honey" aims to draw attention to the problem of landmines in Ukraine and attract additional assistance from international partners for demining.

The "Minefield Honey" project, Sybiha noted, became possible thanks to the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine at all stages of its implementation, and is one of those examples where creative power becomes a driver of an important social mission. "This golden Cannes award, the highest in the international industry and the first for Ukraine, is a significant recognition of the creativity of Ukrainians," the minister emphasized.

Documentary about Ukrainian volunteers wins BAFTA TV Awards