Documentary about Ukrainian volunteers wins BAFTA TV Awards

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known
Exclusive
11:05 AM • 4772 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 13674 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 19210 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 37897 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 27732 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 33022 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 56560 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32221 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 47870 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 69423 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.2m/s
33%
748mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 34895 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

06:36 AM • 10483 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 25621 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 47417 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

07:26 AM • 17075 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

08:13 AM • 37897 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 47867 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 56560 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 80436 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 187488 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 25965 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 28530 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 35959 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 116866 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 64763 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Documentary about Ukrainian volunteers wins BAFTA TV Awards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

A documentary about the 210th separate special battalion "BERLINGO" received the British BAFTA TV Awards 2025. The film tells about the protection of the railway track near Kupyansk.

Documentary about Ukrainian volunteers wins BAFTA TV Awards

Jamie Roberts' film, commissioned by BBC Two, tells the story of the fighters of the 210th Separate Special Battalion "BERLINGO", who were carrying out an important task in November 2023. 

UNN reports with reference to BAFTA.

Details

The documentary "Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods" has been awarded the British BAFTA TV Awards 2025. The film was awarded in the category "Best Single Documentary".

The film tells about a long mission, which was carried out by the 210th separate special battalion "BERLINGO", consisting of volunteers in November 2023.

About a hundred soldiers defended the territory on which the railway line is located, which runs through the forest northwest of Kupyansk. 

If the Russian military had captured it, they would have been able to advance to Kharkiv.

This is an extraordinary portrait of lives compromised by the scourge of bloody war, filmed by Ukrainian soldiers

- reports description of the documentary. 

Let's remind

The film "Tape of Time" competed for the main award at the Berlinale.

The New York Times and New Yorker received 7 Pulitzer Prizes for journalism.

Fought in "Azov" and was sentenced by "DPR" terrorists: British volunteer Chris Garrett died in battles near Izyum 08.05.25, 17:22 • 6748 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Culture
The New York Times
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$66.08
Bitcoin
$104,525.80
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.41
Золото
$3,211.59
Ethereum
$2,559.77