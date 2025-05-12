Documentary about Ukrainian volunteers wins BAFTA TV Awards

Jamie Roberts' film, commissioned by BBC Two, tells the story of the fighters of the 210th Separate Special Battalion "BERLINGO", who were carrying out an important task in November 2023.

The documentary "Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods" has been awarded the British BAFTA TV Awards 2025. The film was awarded in the category "Best Single Documentary".

The film tells about a long mission, which was carried out by the 210th separate special battalion "BERLINGO", consisting of volunteers in November 2023.

About a hundred soldiers defended the territory on which the railway line is located, which runs through the forest northwest of Kupyansk.

If the Russian military had captured it, they would have been able to advance to Kharkiv.

This is an extraordinary portrait of lives compromised by the scourge of bloody war, filmed by Ukrainian soldiers - reports description of the documentary.

