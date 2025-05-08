Chris Garrett, a British volunteer who was involved in demining, has died in the war in Ukraine: he was 40 years old. This was reported by The Telegraph, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, Garrett died near the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region. Before the war, he took care of trees, and after the full-scale invasion, he went to Ukraine to help defuse mines and unexploded ordnance.

The Briton fought against the Russian occupiers as part of the Azov unit. For this, the so-called "DPR court" sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment on trumped-up charges of "terrorism".

Garrett himself called it "a pathetic attempt to denigrate him by those who killed, raped and tortured thousands of civilians in Ukraine."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky posthumously awarded the title Hero of Ukraine to activist and military man Pavlo Petrychenko. The soldier mobilized to the Armed Forces in April 2022 and died on April 15, 2024.