Fought in "Azov" and was sentenced by "DPR" terrorists: British volunteer Chris Garrett died in battles near Izyum

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 17774 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 31940 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 36924 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 41350 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66121 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 64034 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 67178 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 39671 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 53531 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47463 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+12°
3m/s
42%
748 mm
Popular news

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 66242 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 123350 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 71181 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

May 8, 09:23 AM • 36325 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 51969 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 18939 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 28807 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66151 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 67190 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 123427 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andrii Sybiha

Vasyl Malyuk

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Belarus

Vatican City

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 52031 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 71242 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 59251 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 89651 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 138517 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Shahed-136

YouTube

Spotify

Fought in "Azov" and was sentenced by "DPR" terrorists: British volunteer Chris Garrett died in battles near Izyum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3392 views

40-year-old Chris Garrett from Great Britain died in Kharkiv region. He was engaged in demining as part of the "Azov" unit, for which he was sentenced by the occupiers to 14 years.

Fought in "Azov" and was sentenced by "DPR" terrorists: British volunteer Chris Garrett died in battles near Izyum

Chris Garrett, a British volunteer who was involved in demining, has died in the war in Ukraine: he was 40 years old. This was reported by The Telegraph, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, Garrett died near the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region. Before the war, he took care of trees, and after the full-scale invasion, he went to Ukraine to help defuse mines and unexploded ordnance.

The Briton fought against the Russian occupiers as part of the Azov unit. For this, the so-called "DPR court" sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment on trumped-up charges of "terrorism".

Garrett himself called it "a pathetic attempt to denigrate him by those who killed, raped and tortured thousands of civilians in Ukraine."

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky posthumously awarded the title Hero of Ukraine to activist and military man Pavlo Petrychenko. The soldier mobilized to the Armed Forces in April 2022 and died on April 15, 2024.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Izium
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$62.48
Bitcoin
$99,389.10
S&P 500
$5,642.28
Tesla
$281.07
Газ TTF
$35.27
Золото
$3,362.80
Ethereum
$1,991.55