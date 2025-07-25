Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:49 PM • 1404 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 4194 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 15268 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
11:31 AM • 18870 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
10:08 AM • 40804 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 45868 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM • 82258 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
July 25, 08:28 AM • 47950 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
July 25, 07:59 AM • 42024 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 70236 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.2m/s
69%
748mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as head of the cybersecurity centerJuly 25, 05:55 AM • 36317 views
In occupied Donetsk, a hit on a Russian army location is reported: what is knownJuly 25, 05:59 AM • 40061 views
Kyivan brutally beaten for remark on sports ground, attackers detained - policeJuly 25, 06:08 AM • 59605 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 78450 views
Director and serviceman Yaroslav Hrubych lost an arm at the front11:50 AM • 15541 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?02:49 PM • 1392 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 15261 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 79322 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 83867 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 103875 views
Actual people
Oleh Syniehubov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Radosław Sikorski
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Lviv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 231162 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 346242 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 426670 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 428064 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 414393 views
Actual
Su-34
Dassault Mirage 2000
An-178
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot

Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

NEURC Chairman Yuriy Vlasenko stated that electricity tariffs for the population will not change despite the increase in price caps. NEURC increased the marginal prices in the electricity market during evening hours by 1.6 times.

Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC

The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities assured that electricity tariffs for the population remain unchanged despite changes in price caps in the electricity market. This was stated by the head of the regulator, Yuriy Vlasenko, during a meeting of the NEURC, as reported by UNN.

Tariffs for the population remain unchanged for us when price caps in the electricity market change. I also want to draw attention to this 

- said Vlasenko.

Addition

The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities (NEURC) increased the marginal prices in the electricity market by 1.6 times from 17:00 to 23:00.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on May 31 approved a decision to increase electricity tariffs for individual and collective household consumers to 4.32 UAH/kWh.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9