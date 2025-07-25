Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC

The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities assured that electricity tariffs for the population remain unchanged despite changes in price caps in the electricity market. This was stated by the head of the regulator, Yuriy Vlasenko, during a meeting of the NEURC, as reported by UNN.

Tariffs for the population remain unchanged for us when price caps in the electricity market change. I also want to draw attention to this - said Vlasenko.

Addition

The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities (NEURC) increased the marginal prices in the electricity market by 1.6 times from 17:00 to 23:00.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on May 31 approved a decision to increase electricity tariffs for individual and collective household consumers to 4.32 UAH/kWh.