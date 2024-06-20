Zambia joins global peace summit communique - Zelensky

$41.340.03
45.851.22
uken
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 1162 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 10733 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20722 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 161781 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154329 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164607 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213763 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247563 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153340 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371216 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 101667 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146382 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134427 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 58838 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 10733 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 161781 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134878 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154329 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146831 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13761 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14884 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18855 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19898 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 41094 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Zambia joins global peace summit communique - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17815 views

Zambia has joined the communique of the global peace summit, supporting efforts to build a just and sustainable world, as announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zambia joins global peace summit communique - Zelensky

The Republic of Zambia, which is located on the African continent, has joined the communique of the global peace summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday . 

I am grateful to Zambia for joining the peace summit communique and for supporting efforts to achieve a sustainable, comprehensive and just peace

- Zelensky wrote in the social network X. 

According to him, there is an increase in support for the Peace Summit and its final communique on all continents, in particular in Africa.   

The president also stressed that Zambia, together with other African countries, takes a clear position in support of the UN Charter, peace and progress.

Zelensky stressed that the formula for peace is an inclusive format that allows each country to speak out and contribute to achieving common goals. 

"We call on all peace-loving countries to join the communique and implement the formula for peace. Together, we can restore peace, stable development and mutual respect in international relations," the head of state added. 

Zelenskyy: the Organization of American States joined the Peace Summit communiqué19.06.24, 14:59 • 19831 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
Zambia
Africa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11