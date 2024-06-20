Zambia joins global peace summit communique - Zelensky

The Republic of Zambia, which is located on the African continent, has joined the communique of the global peace summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday .

I am grateful to Zambia for joining the peace summit communique and for supporting efforts to achieve a sustainable, comprehensive and just peace - Zelensky wrote in the social network X.

According to him, there is an increase in support for the Peace Summit and its final communique on all continents, in particular in Africa.

The president also stressed that Zambia, together with other African countries, takes a clear position in support of the UN Charter, peace and progress.

Zelensky stressed that the formula for peace is an inclusive format that allows each country to speak out and contribute to achieving common goals.

"We call on all peace-loving countries to join the communique and implement the formula for peace. Together, we can restore peace, stable development and mutual respect in international relations," the head of state added.

Zelenskyy: the Organization of American States joined the Peace Summit communiqué