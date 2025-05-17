$41.470.07
Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way The presidential elections in Poland, scheduled for May 10, will have a significant impact on relations between Kyiv and Warsaw, and not in the most positive way. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Oleh Sahakyan in a commentary to Glavred. "The elections will definitely affect the Ukrainian-Polish relations, and not in the most positive way. The current election campaign in Poland is built on the opposition between the two main candidates - Andrzej Duda, who represents the ruling camp, and the opposition candidate, Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski," he said. According to him, each of the candidates will try to mobilize their electorate, and the topic of historical memory and attitude towards the common past will become one of the tools. "Therefore, the topic of Volyn, Bandera, the attitude to the UPA and the general historical context will be actualized," the political scientist believes. Sahakyan added that any of the candidates will be forced to make statements that are not entirely pleasant for Ukraine. "There will be a game to mobilize the electorate, so expect a variety of statements. These statements, regardless of who wins, will set the tone for the coming period," he concluded. As Glavred reported, the first round of presidential elections in Poland is scheduled for May 10, 2020, and the second round will be held on May 24.
10 prisoners escaped from an American prison by breaking through a wall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1418 views

Ten prisoners escaped from a prison in New Orleans by breaking through a wall. Two were detained, eight are wanted, police are checking the involvement of prison staff.

10 prisoners escaped from an American prison by breaking through a wall

Ten inmates, some of whom are accused of murder, have escaped from a prison in New Orleans, USA. They managed to break free by tearing down the cell door and breaking through the wall - for this they tore the toilet and sink out of it. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Reuters agency.

Details

It is noted that the escape occurred around one o'clock in the morning on Friday. Inmates aged 19 to 42 took advantage of the security's negligence and escaped through the loading area, then climbed over the wall and crossed the highway nearby.

According to the news agency, signs were found at the scene that the escape may have been organized with the help of prison staff. According to Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, one of the employees saw the escape on cameras but did not report it.

Two of the fugitives were detained on Friday. Louisiana State Police said in an official statement that one fugitive was found under a parked car in a hotel garage in the French Quarter of New Orleans. The remaining eight are still wanted.

Police notified potential victims of some of the fugitives and, in a separate case, evacuated a family that may have been in danger.

Let us remind you

In the city of Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria, a flood destroyed the prison walls, allowing 281 prisoners to escape. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Reuters
Nigeria
Donald Trump
United States
