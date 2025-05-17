10 prisoners escaped from an American prison by breaking through a wall
Ten prisoners escaped from a prison in New Orleans by breaking through a wall. Two were detained, eight are wanted, police are checking the involvement of prison staff.
Ten inmates, some of whom are accused of murder, have escaped from a prison in New Orleans, USA. They managed to break free by tearing down the cell door and breaking through the wall - for this they tore the toilet and sink out of it. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Reuters agency.
Details
It is noted that the escape occurred around one o'clock in the morning on Friday. Inmates aged 19 to 42 took advantage of the security's negligence and escaped through the loading area, then climbed over the wall and crossed the highway nearby.
According to the news agency, signs were found at the scene that the escape may have been organized with the help of prison staff. According to Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, one of the employees saw the escape on cameras but did not report it.
Two of the fugitives were detained on Friday. Louisiana State Police said in an official statement that one fugitive was found under a parked car in a hotel garage in the French Quarter of New Orleans. The remaining eight are still wanted.
Police notified potential victims of some of the fugitives and, in a separate case, evacuated a family that may have been in danger.
