Trump announced plans to restore Alcatraz: the country needs law and order

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Popular news

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM

A dog attacked schoolchildren near Kyiv, seven children were hospitalized

May 5, 02:14 PM

Severely ill Kadyrov is reshuffling power in Chechnya and looking for a successor - media

03:25 PM

A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known

03:36 PM

In Lviv, a war veteran was humiliated in a bank for being served out of turn: details of the incident

04:26 PM
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 66045 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 162171 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 166110 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 232428 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 103151 views
Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

08:19 PM

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM
Trump announced plans to restore Alcatraz: the country needs law and order

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1148 views

US President Donald Trump announced the possibility of reopening Alcatraz Prison, which is now a museum. He considers it a symbol of "law and order" for the country.

Trump announced plans to restore Alcatraz: the country needs law and order

US President Donald Trump has said he is considering reopening the legendary Alcatraz prison, which was closed in 1963 and now functions as a museum. This is reported by SkyNews, writes UNN.

Details

Journalists asked Trump about his call to reopen Alcatraz prison, which has been closed since 1963. 

To which he stated that Alcatraz prison is "something very strong, very powerful in terms of law and order."

"Our country needs law and order... now it's a museum, believe it or not," Trump said.

"We're going to look into it... I think it'll be very interesting, let's see if we can bring it back in a big way."

In particular, he describes Alcatraz as "standing there, rusting and rotting," but at the same time says it represents something "terrible and beautiful at the same time."

Recall

Earlier, Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had instructed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to restore and reopen the infamous Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay to "hold America's most ruthless and cruel criminals".

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
