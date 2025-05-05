Trump announced plans to restore Alcatraz: the country needs law and order

US President Donald Trump has said he is considering reopening the legendary Alcatraz prison, which was closed in 1963 and now functions as a museum. This is reported by SkyNews, writes UNN.

Details

Journalists asked Trump about his call to reopen Alcatraz prison, which has been closed since 1963.

To which he stated that Alcatraz prison is "something very strong, very powerful in terms of law and order."

"Our country needs law and order... now it's a museum, believe it or not," Trump said.

"We're going to look into it... I think it'll be very interesting, let's see if we can bring it back in a big way."

In particular, he describes Alcatraz as "standing there, rusting and rotting," but at the same time says it represents something "terrible and beautiful at the same time."

Recall

Earlier, Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had instructed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to restore and reopen the infamous Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay to "hold America's most ruthless and cruel criminals".