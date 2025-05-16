Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:59 PM • 3502 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:31 PM • 12709 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 22174 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 35934 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 37328 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 91947 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 67627 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 62193 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 159582 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171704 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0m/s
93%
746mm
Popular news

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 60418 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87107 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 94588 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 29265 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 65361 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:59 PM • 3532 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM • 12742 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 262710 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 253694 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 315127 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 10200 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

01:03 PM • 11061 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66203 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87912 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 84195 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10149 views

Legendary Tim Curry was spotted in Los Angeles after 13 years of battling the effects of a stroke. Despite health problems, the 79-year-old actor remains active and participates in projects.

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

Legendary British actor Tim Curry, known for his roles in "The Rocky Horror Show" and the film "It," was spotted on a rare walk in Los Angeles after a 13-year battle with the effects of a stroke. Despite health problems, the 79-year-old actor remains active and maintains contact with fans. This is reported by UNN with reference to TheSun.

Details

The actor was spotted leaving the Gelson's supermarket. This is the first such appearance in a long time: in 2012, the star suffered a severe stroke, which seriously affected his health - impaired speech and partially paralyzed the body.

During the walk, the actor was wearing a red sweater, black pants and sneakers, as well as sunglasses. Curry was accompanied by a caregiver who was pushing a wheelchair. Tim was holding a paper bag with purchases in his hands.

Life after the tragedy

After the stroke, the actor actually retired from his active career, focusing on rehabilitation. However, he did not disappear from social life completely - he sometimes participates in virtual events, communicates with fans and voices characters in cartoons.

In 2015, the actor made his first public appearance after the stroke, receiving a lifetime achievement award. Then he frankly said that humor helps him maintain his strength of mind.

In 2024, Tim Curry returned to cinema in the horror film Stream - this is his first full-length role in more than a decade. The actor also continues to voice, demonstrating that despite physical limitations, his creative energy does not fade.

Add

Curry is a true symbol of cult cinema. He became world famous for his role as Dr. Frank-n-Furter in "The Rocky Horror Show", played the clown Pennywise in the original film adaptation of "It" and the butler in the film "Clue".

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival 14.05.25, 09:55 • 75765 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Donald Trump
Los Angeles
Brent
$64.97
Bitcoin
$103,579.30
S&P 500
$5,919.00
Tesla
$345.83
Газ TTF
$35.41
Золото
$3,175.40
Ethereum
$2,585.13