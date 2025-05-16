Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

Legendary British actor Tim Curry, known for his roles in "The Rocky Horror Show" and the film "It," was spotted on a rare walk in Los Angeles after a 13-year battle with the effects of a stroke. Despite health problems, the 79-year-old actor remains active and maintains contact with fans. This is reported by UNN with reference to TheSun.

The actor was spotted leaving the Gelson's supermarket. This is the first such appearance in a long time: in 2012, the star suffered a severe stroke, which seriously affected his health - impaired speech and partially paralyzed the body.

During the walk, the actor was wearing a red sweater, black pants and sneakers, as well as sunglasses. Curry was accompanied by a caregiver who was pushing a wheelchair. Tim was holding a paper bag with purchases in his hands.

Life after the tragedy

After the stroke, the actor actually retired from his active career, focusing on rehabilitation. However, he did not disappear from social life completely - he sometimes participates in virtual events, communicates with fans and voices characters in cartoons.

In 2015, the actor made his first public appearance after the stroke, receiving a lifetime achievement award. Then he frankly said that humor helps him maintain his strength of mind.

In 2024, Tim Curry returned to cinema in the horror film Stream - this is his first full-length role in more than a decade. The actor also continues to voice, demonstrating that despite physical limitations, his creative energy does not fade.

Curry is a true symbol of cult cinema. He became world famous for his role as Dr. Frank-n-Furter in "The Rocky Horror Show", played the clown Pennywise in the original film adaptation of "It" and the butler in the film "Clue".

