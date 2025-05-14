Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 12251 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 52577 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 34631 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104131 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 81262 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 91726 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 86376 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180362 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73693 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180591 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

02:02 AM • 30968 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

02:36 AM • 29926 views

Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

02:58 AM • 3312 views

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

04:19 AM • 20541 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

05:20 AM • 11648 views
Publications

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

04:00 AM • 52577 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104131 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 83409 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180362 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180591 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Poland

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

06:55 AM • 1216 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 36364 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 96554 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 95429 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 95854 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Robert De Niro condemned Trump for cutting arts funding and imposing tariffs on films produced outside the United States. The Cannes Film Festival honored Ukraine with screenings of films about the war.

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

Hollywood icon Robert De Niro criticized US President Donald Trump and his proposed tariff on films produced abroad at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival. This was reported by UNN referring to Reuters.

Details

81-year-old Robert De Niro shared the stage of the luxurious Grand Théâtre Lumière with other Oscar-winning superstars such as Halle Berry, Juliette Binoche and Quentin Tarantino to accept the Palme d'Or from Leonardo DiCaprio.

Trump has cut funding and support for the arts, humanities and education. And now he has announced a 100% duty on films produced outside the US

– said De Niro, known for films such as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and, more recently, Killers of the Flower Moon.

You can't put a price on creativity, but obviously you can put a duty on it

– said De Niro, who called on "everyone who cares about freedom" to protest against Trump.

Organizers emphasize that they want to avoid politics and focus on films, but this year's inclusion of films from Gaza, Ukraine and Iran, as well as Trump's announcement of duties shortly before the festival, have forced  more attention to be paid to the world outside Cannes.

Additionally

During the opening of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen walked the red carpet.

Jeremy Strong and Halle Berry also posed on the red carpet during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Partir Un Jour (Leaving One Day)".

Actress Eva Longoria, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, Bella Hadid shone on the red carpet.

In addition, on the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival, the organizers honored Ukraine with a special screening program of documentaries about the war in Ukraine. It included:

  • Zelensky — Yves Jeuland, Lisa Vapné et Ariane Chemin (France 2025, 2h15) a documentary story about Volodymyr Zelensky's journey from actor to President during the war;
    • Notre Guerre — Bernard-Henri Lévy, directed by Bernard-Henri Lévy and Marc Roussel (2025, France-Ukraine, 1h18) a new film from the fronts of Pokrovsk and Sumy, where French volunteers fight side by side with Ukrainian soldiers;
      • À 2000 mètres d’Andriivka — a new work by Mstyslav Chernov, the author of "20 Days in Mariupol", about the war in Donbas.

        Supplement

        The 78th Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 13 to 24 in Cannes, located on the French Riviera. During these days, filmmakers, actors, industry representatives from all over the world will compete for the highest award in the world of cinema – the Palme d'Or.

        More than 100 film organizations appealed to the EU and governments to support the independent film industry after Trump announced plans to impose duties on film imports. They call for the protection of independent film support systems.

        On the eve, the organizers of the Cannes Film Festival warned the nominees and guests of the ceremony about the inadmissibility of nudity on the red carpet and in other locations of the event.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
        Reuters
        Donald Trump
        European Union
        France
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        United States
        Brent
        $66.30
        Bitcoin
        $103,913.70
        S&P 500
        $5,902.12
        Tesla
        $335.92
        Газ TTF
        $35.65
        Золото
        $3,237.05
        Ethereum
        $2,674.87