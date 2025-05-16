During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

During the negotiations, Ukraine and Russia discussed the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000". This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, to journalists, reports UNN.

We are potentially preparing a meeting at the level of leaders of the countries. We talked about an exchange of 1000 for 1000. We are also working on other modalities of this exchange. First of all, we need to deal with the exchange of prisoners, and then we will inform you about our next steps - said Umerov.

Umerov spoke about the issues discussed during the negotiations with Russia Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the Ukrainian delegation uses any platforms, any opportunities to return Ukrainian political prisoners, children, and civilians. He said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports. "Any platforms, any opportunities, we use them all. The task is set: all our political prisoners, all our children, all civilians must be returned," Umerov said. He noted that negotiations are ongoing on all possible platforms.

Let us remind you

Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks on May 15 at about 10:45. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.

A trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, which will take place there, was scheduled for 12:30. But the Russian delegation arrived at the venue with a delay. The meeting started around 13:36.

According to media reports, Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the negotiations, demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey.

These are the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since those shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct negotiations, although he himself had proposed them before, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dispelled any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.