$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov
01:30 PM • 13116 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 20471 views

Why new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and the development of a shadow market - expert opinion

11:56 AM • 24143 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM • 67103 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 58365 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 57761 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 157059 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171061 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 149312 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 182998 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
86%
749mm
Popular news

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 48725 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 70845 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 82765 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 17344 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 48491 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 250101 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 241300 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 302834 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 365795 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 419293 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 49031 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 71367 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 79919 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 117511 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 141908 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Guardian

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13097 views

Ukraine and Russia have discussed the possibility of a large-scale prisoner exchange using the "1000 for 1000" formula. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, announced the preparation of a meeting at the level of the countries' leaders.

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

During the negotiations, Ukraine and Russia discussed the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000". This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, to journalists, reports UNN.

We are potentially preparing a meeting at the level of leaders of the countries. We talked about an exchange of 1000 for 1000. We are also working on other modalities of this exchange. First of all, we need to deal with the exchange of prisoners, and then we will inform you about our next steps 

- said Umerov.

Umerov spoke about the issues discussed during the negotiations with Russia Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the Ukrainian delegation uses any platforms, any opportunities to return Ukrainian political prisoners, children, and civilians. He said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports. "Any platforms, any opportunities, we use them all. The task is set: all our political prisoners, all our children, all civilians must be returned," Umerov said. He noted that negotiations are ongoing on all possible platforms. 16.05.25, 16:26 • 1856 views

Let us remind you

Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks on May 15 at about 10:45. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.

A trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, which will take place there, was scheduled for 12:30. But the Russian delegation arrived at the venue with a delay. The meeting started around 13:36.

According to media reports, Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the negotiations, demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey.

These are the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since those shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct negotiations, although he himself had proposed them before, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dispelled any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
Brent
$64.76
Bitcoin
$103,989.10
S&P 500
$5,921.13
Tesla
$347.68
Газ TTF
$35.22
Золото
$3,183.06
Ethereum
$2,605.83