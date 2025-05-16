$41.470.07
Umerov spoke about the issues discussed during the negotiations with Russia Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the Ukrainian delegation uses any platforms, any opportunities to return Ukrainian political prisoners, children, and civilians. He said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports. "Any platforms, any opportunities, we use them all. The task is set: all our political prisoners, all our children, all civilians must be returned," Umerov said. He noted that negotiations are ongoing on all possible platforms.

Kyiv • UNN

According to Umerov, the negotiations with Russia discussed the issues of ceasefire and exchange of prisoners. He promised to announce the agenda of the next negotiations later.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1618 views

According to Umerov, the negotiations with Russia discussed the issues of ceasefire and exchange of prisoners. He promised to announce the agenda of the next negotiations later.

Umerov spoke about the issues discussed during the negotiations with Russia Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the Ukrainian delegation uses any platforms, any opportunities to return Ukrainian political prisoners, children, and civilians. He said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports. "Any platforms, any opportunities, we use them all. The task is set: all our political prisoners, all our children, all civilians must be returned," Umerov said. He noted that negotiations are ongoing on all possible platforms.

During the negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, a ceasefire and exchange of prisoners were discussed. This was stated to journalists in Istanbul by the head of the Ukrainian delegation at the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

When asked what the agenda of the next negotiations is, whether there will be additional, new topics to be raised, Umerov replied: "We will inform you soon."

The issue of ceasefire and exchange. These two issues were discussed

- said Umerov.

Addition

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 16 - the first direct negotiations in more than three years - ended about two hours after the start.

Earlier, a Ukrainian diplomatic source said in a comment to the media that Russia's demands at the talks in Istanbul are "unrealistic." At the talks, according to a Ukrainian diplomatic source, Russia demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army "from several regions inside Ukraine" in exchange for a ceasefire, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported. The Russian delegation did not have the authority to make important decisions, they are not ready to make anything significant to end the war, CNN reported, citing a Ukrainian source.

These were the first direct talks between the two countries since the beginning of 2022, immediately after Russia began its full-scale invasion.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
