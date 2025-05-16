During the negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, a ceasefire and exchange of prisoners were discussed. This was stated to journalists in Istanbul by the head of the Ukrainian delegation at the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

When asked what the agenda of the next negotiations is, whether there will be additional, new topics to be raised, Umerov replied: "We will inform you soon."

The issue of ceasefire and exchange. These two issues were discussed - said Umerov.

Addition

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 16 - the first direct negotiations in more than three years - ended about two hours after the start.

Earlier, a Ukrainian diplomatic source said in a comment to the media that Russia's demands at the talks in Istanbul are "unrealistic." At the talks, according to a Ukrainian diplomatic source, Russia demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army "from several regions inside Ukraine" in exchange for a ceasefire, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported. The Russian delegation did not have the authority to make important decisions, they are not ready to make anything significant to end the war, CNN reported, citing a Ukrainian source.

These were the first direct talks between the two countries since the beginning of 2022, immediately after Russia began its full-scale invasion.