Why new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and the development of a shadow market - expert opinion
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 816 views

Why new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and the development of a shadow market - expert opinion

Why new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and the development of a shadow market - expert opinion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

Pharmaceutical market reform may worsen the situation for patients, causing a shortage of medicines, especially imported ones, and the development of a shadow market. The ban on marketing payments did not reduce prices.

Why new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and the development of a shadow market - expert opinion

A large-scale reform of the pharmaceutical market is underway in Ukraine. The authorities and the Ministry of Health declare goals to reduce drug prices and increase the availability of medicines. However, without a balanced approach, changes may worsen the situation for patients. This was stated by the head of the NGO "All-Ukrainian Association "Mykolaiv Pharmaceutical Association PHARMRADA" Olena Prudnikova in an exclusive commentary for UNN. 

The remaining goods that were imported before (before the start of the regulation of the pharmaceutical market - ed.) will end. We are already seeing a certain list of drug shortages. Can you imagine what a stress it will be for a person? That is, you will have to change something, look for something else. They will be transported in bags from abroad, there will be a shadow market for the sale of medicines

- Prudnikova warned.

The expert noted that in case of shortage of medicines, it will primarily concern imported, original and innovative medicines. At the same time, she reminded that one of the key reasons for high drug prices earlier was marketing payments, but their ban did not improve the situation. 

In the fight for lower prices, there was such an opinion, and even I myself thought so, that high prices for medicines are because marketing payments are included in the price. That is, the manufacturer pays the pharmacy chain for the sale of medicines, minus 30, minus 40 percent. But it has been more than 2 months since marketing was banned, prices have not decreased, and for some drugs they have increased

- the specialist emphasized.

Commenting on other decisions within the framework of the new regulation, in particular the introduction of the TOP-100 list of medicines, for which price reductions were announced, Olena Prudnikova noted that, although the cost of drugs from this list has indeed decreased, prices for other items that were not included in the list, on the contrary, have increased. According to her, the increase was insignificant - within 10-15%, but it still took place. She emphasized that patients expected a reduction in the very drugs they needed, which led to a wave of disappointment and negative feedback. To avoid misunderstandings, Prudnikova even posted a printed list of medicines in her pharmacy with the prices that were to be reduced. At the same time, she emphasized that the overall effect of such actions turned out to be not in favor of patients, as expected, but rather the opposite. 

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it04.04.25, 09:14 • 278704 views

In addition, similar risks, according to the expert, are associated with the idea of involving "Ukrposhta" in performing the functions of pharmacies - in particular, delivering medicines. She noted that in villages, post offices are open only a few times a week, and mobile pharmacies appear even less often. Instead, people expect daily access to the necessary medicines near their homes.

"The head of the post office works three times a week, but she is often sick, and pensions are not paid during this period. People come and borrow medicines from us. Enthusiasm and a desire to help keep us going. People call me at 11 p.m.: the child has a temperature, save me. I go, I open the pharmacy even during the curfew... and I open it, and I let it go, and I save it. After all, human life fundamentally depends on how quickly assistance is provided in the form of a medicine," shared the head of the NGO "All-Ukrainian Association "Mykolaiv Pharmaceutical Association PHARMRADA".

Lowering prices on "chips and soda" is not about medical necessity. People's Deputy criticized the Top 100 medicines from the Ministry of Health14.04.25, 16:44 • 151594 views

In general, the pharmaceutical market is facing a shortage of personnel and the unprofitability of pharmacies in rural areas. The industry emphasizes: without comprehensive changes, the reform may cause irreparable damage to the system. Experts call on the government to focus on reimbursement, insurance, the development of electronic prescriptions and support for pharmacies in communities.

"Reforms should not destroy the system, but change it for the benefit of the people," Prudnikova summed up.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyHealth
Ukrposhta
Ukraine
