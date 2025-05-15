Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, made a number of key statements regarding future negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the need to strengthen sanctions pressure, and also spoke about the Russian offensive in all directions of the front, writes UNN.

Zelenskyy's meeting with Erdoğan

Today, May 15, at 13:00 in Ankara, a meeting began between the presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which lasted about three hours.

The meeting between Zelenskyy and Erdoğan has concluded - Anadolu

During the meeting, cooperation within the coalition of willing parties and the implementation of the developed proposals were discussed. The head of the Ukrainian state also thanked Turkey for its readiness to monitor the ceasefire, including at sea.

Among other important topics of the meeting were the reconstruction of Ukraine and the possible participation of Turkish companies in this process. The heads of state paid special attention to the preparation of the international Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which will be held on July 10–11 in Rome. Turkey will be represented.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the development of bilateral cooperation between the states, including in the defense sphere.

Zelenskyy and Erdoğan discussed further security guarantees, including those regarding civilian navigation in the Black Sea.

Negotiations in Istanbul

Zelenskyy decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to meet with the Russian delegation, but not the entire delegation, it was sent to try to achieve the first steps towards de-escalation. Zelenskyy himself will not be present at the negotiations in Istanbul after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refused to go to Turkey.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, Head of the Presidential Office Yermak, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Head of the General Staff, Head of the Security Service Vasyl Malyuk, and representatives of all Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

The President emphasized that the first step towards ending the war should be an unconditional ceasefire, and if the technical groups of Russia and Ukraine agree on this today, then "there are no questions." However, if an unconditional ceasefire must be resolved through direct negotiations between the leaders, then Ukraine is ready.

In addition, he emphasized that Putin's absence "is disrespect for US President Donald Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan."

Neither the agenda of the meeting, nor the time of the meeting, nor the high level of the delegation - this is personal disrespect. I am not saying that the Russians do not respect us, it is already clear, but we have it mirrored, but they are here… disrespect for Erdoğan, disrespect for Trump. Trump sends a large group of people, Secretary of State Rubio. Who are the parties to the war? Russia and Ukraine. Secretary of State Rubio - is present, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey - is present, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine - is present. Where is the appropriate person from the Russian Federation? This is disrespect not for Ukraine, but for everyone. First of all, I believe, for Turkey, because the meeting is here - Zelenskyy noted.

Zelenskyy is not against it if technical groups agree on an unconditional ceasefire without leaders

He also noted that Ukraine is interested in constructive participation in the peace talks that are to be held in Istanbul with the participation of the United States, Turkey, and Russia, but stressed that Ukraine will not run around and look for Putin all over the world.

Zelenskyy on a possible meeting with Putin: we cannot run around the world and look for the man

The Head of State also informed that negotiations in Istanbul may begin tonight or tomorrow morning. Delegations from Ukraine, Turkey, and the United States are ready to work, the only question is for the Russians.

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

Sanctions

The President stated that Ukraine expects sanctions steps if Russia does not move forward to end the war.

We are asking that if there is no ceasefire, if there are no serious decisions, if there are no bilateral meetings, appropriate sanctions that will be an incentive for a faster end to the war, or at least accelerate our talks about it. We want a strong package of sanctions from the US, from European countries, and countries of the Global South. Now Russia is demonstrating that it does not want to end the war - said Zelenskyy.

Ukraine is asking for the introduction of a strong package of sanctions against the Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian territories and the Russian offensive

President Zelenskyy stressed that Kyiv does not recognize any of the temporarily occupied territories as Russian — legally, this is Ukrainian land.

We cannot discuss territorial issues. This is a violation of our Constitution - the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy: Legally, Ukraine does not recognize any occupied territory as Russian

However, according to him, Russia has launched its offensive actions in all directions, and the main direction was Sumy, where 67,000 Russian troops were concentrated.

To be honest, they started their offensive actions. They were launched in all directions, and the main direction was Sumy. There were indeed 67,000 troops concentrated there. We took appropriate steps to prevent them from uniting. And therefore, they are working to recover, regroup, and do their job, which they have chosen for themselves. That is, they want to carry out this offensive. Our military formulates it exactly like this, that they are already in constant offensive, and this has been happening for several months - the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy