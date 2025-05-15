Zelenskyy is not against it if technical groups agree on an unconditional ceasefire without leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the first step to ending the war should be an unconditional ceasefire, and if the technical groups of Russia and Ukraine agree on this today, then "there are no questions." However, if an unconditional ceasefire must be decided at direct negotiations between the leaders, then Ukraine is ready. Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference in Turkey, reports UNN.

It is very difficult to speak in one format or another with representatives of the Russian Federation. There (in Saudi Arabia - ed.) they could not communicate together. Yes, it was an opportunity, because Russia suggested in the media that Putin was ready for direct negotiations. I immediately reacted that I would be on this date. Then another piece of information appeared that it was not yet known. This is just talk for now. I believe that all parties should demonstrate their willingness to negotiate. I believe that the first step should be an unconditional ceasefire. If an unconditional ceasefire can be achieved today at the level of technical groups, without leaders, then there are no questions. You don't have to meet, because there is a first step. - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that if there is a signal from the Russian Federation that an unconditional ceasefire should be decided at direct negotiations between the leaders, then Ukraine is ready for direct negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to meet with the Russian delegation, but not the entire delegation, it was sent in order to try to achieve the first steps towards de-escalation.