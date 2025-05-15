Zelenskyy on a possible meeting with Putin: we cannot run around the world and look for the man

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the composition of the Russian delegation that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sent to Turkey is a sign of disrespect on his part towards US President Donald Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Putin must demonstrate his leadership if he is ready for negotiations. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference in Turkey, reports UNN.

"We expect sanctions if Russia does not move forward to end the war. Now you see that no one is talking about the end of the war, everyone is talking about a ceasefire, because everyone understands that this is such a difficult path with these people. I believe that the leader of the Kremlin must demonstrate his leadership, if he is ready for negotiations, then he must meet. Without any conditions. It can't be like this. We are now in Ankara, we flew here, after that we are sending a group to Istanbul. He is not here, he is not in Istanbul. We can run all over the world looking for a person," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that, in his opinion, the United States and Turkey are now feeling disrespected by Russia.

No meeting agenda, no meeting time, no high-level delegation - this is personal disrespect. I am not saying that Russians do not respect us, this is already clear, but it is mirrored with us, but they are here... disrespect for Erdogan, disrespect for Trump. Trump is sending a large group of people, Secretary of State Rubio. Who are the parties to the war? Russia and Ukraine. Secretary of State Rubio is there, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey is there, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is there. Where is the appropriate person from Russia? This is disrespect not for Ukraine, but for everyone. First of all, I believe, for Turkey, because there is a meeting here - added Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the first step towards ending the war should be an unconditional ceasefire, and if the technical groups of Russia and Ukraine agree on this today, then "there are no questions." However, if an unconditional ceasefire must be resolved in direct negotiations between leaders, Ukraine is ready.