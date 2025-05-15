$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky
03:22 PM • 668 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 842 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

01:59 PM • 15074 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

10:37 AM • 50926 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 74321 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 143773 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 136887 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267671 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102981 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71635 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
71%
742mm
Popular news

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

May 15, 05:29 AM • 31572 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 60913 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 50630 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:49 AM • 39109 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 43918 views
Publications

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 44484 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 146569 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 213925 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267671 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 212123 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 5678 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 12400 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 61352 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 119646 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 69919 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13773 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul. Important negotiations will take place there.

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to meet with the Russian delegation, but not the entire delegation, it was sent to try to achieve the first steps towards de-escalation. He announced this during a press conference in Ankara on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Despite the rather low level of representation of the Russian delegation, but out of respect for Trump, the high level of the Turkish delegation, and still wishing to try to achieve at least the first steps towards de-escalation, the first steps towards ending the war, namely a ceasefire, I decided to send our delegation to Istanbul now, but not all

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian delegation includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, Head of the Office of the President Yermak, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Head of the General Staff, Head of the Security Service Vasyl Malyuk, and representatives of all Ukrainian intelligence services.  

Zelenskyy emphasized that not everyone will go to Istanbul, Malyuk and the Chief of the General Staff will not be there. According to him, Umerov will lead the delegation. 

"Our team in Istanbul will be represented, they will have a mandate, a ceasefire is number one," Zelenskyy said.

Let us remind you 

After arriving in Ankara, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian side will think about what to do with negotiations with the Russian delegation and what steps will be taken after the conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided not to take part in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation was headed by assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.21
Bitcoin
$102,042.30
S&P 500
$5,880.51
Tesla
$337.29
Газ TTF
$35.43
Золото
$3,208.66
Ethereum
$2,502.40