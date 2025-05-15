Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to meet with the Russian delegation, but not the entire delegation, it was sent to try to achieve the first steps towards de-escalation. He announced this during a press conference in Ankara on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Despite the rather low level of representation of the Russian delegation, but out of respect for Trump, the high level of the Turkish delegation, and still wishing to try to achieve at least the first steps towards de-escalation, the first steps towards ending the war, namely a ceasefire, I decided to send our delegation to Istanbul now, but not all - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian delegation includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, Head of the Office of the President Yermak, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Head of the General Staff, Head of the Security Service Vasyl Malyuk, and representatives of all Ukrainian intelligence services.

Zelenskyy emphasized that not everyone will go to Istanbul, Malyuk and the Chief of the General Staff will not be there. According to him, Umerov will lead the delegation.

"Our team in Istanbul will be represented, they will have a mandate, a ceasefire is number one," Zelenskyy said.

Let us remind you

After arriving in Ankara, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian side will think about what to do with negotiations with the Russian delegation and what steps will be taken after the conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided not to take part in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation was headed by assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin.