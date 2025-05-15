Zelenskyy and Erdoğan discussed further security guarantees, including those regarding civilian navigation in the Black Sea.

In Ankara, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a one-on-one format, as well as in an expanded format. The presidents discussed in detail further security guarantees, in particular regarding civilian navigation in the Black Sea. This is stated on the website of the head of state, writes UNN.

The President of Ukraine thanked the President of Turkey for organizing the possibility of direct negotiations with the Russian Federation and supporting a complete, unconditional ceasefire, achieving a lasting and stable peace, and the importance of security guarantees.

During the meeting, cooperation within the coalition of willing and the implementation of the developed proposals were discussed. The Head of the Ukrainian State also thanked Turkey for its readiness to monitor the ceasefire, including at sea.

The presidents discussed in detail further security guarantees, in particular regarding civilian navigation in the Black Sea. Special attention was paid to maritime demining within the framework of the activities of Ukraine, Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania - the message says.

Zelenskyy and Erdoğan will join the summit of the European Political Community in Albania

It is noted that among other important topics of the meeting were the reconstruction of Ukraine and the possible participation of Turkish companies in this process. The heads of state paid special attention to the preparation of the international Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which will take place on July 10-11 in Rome. Turkey will be represented.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the development of bilateral cooperation between the states, in particular in the defense sector.

