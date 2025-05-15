Zelenskyy and Erdoğan will join the summit of the European Political Community in Albania

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are planning to join the European Political Community summit in Albania tomorrow, May 16. Zelenskyy announced this during a press conference in Turkey, reports UNN.

We spoke with the President of Turkey... tomorrow morning, he and I will join the European Political Community summit in Albania. In the city of Tirana. This meeting was organized in advance, there will be more than 40 leaders. These are our short-term plans Zelenskyy said.

Let us remind you

In the capital of Turkey, Ankara, a meeting between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Turkish leader, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which took place in the Presidential Complex, has ended.