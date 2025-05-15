Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that negotiations in Istanbul may begin tonight or tomorrow morning. Delegations from Ukraine, Turkey, and the United States are ready to work, the only question is for the Russians. Zelenskyy announced this during a press conference on Thursday, reports UNN correspondent.

We are ready for this. The delegation has already been sent. The Turkish delegation is ready, it is also being sent. The American delegation is partly there, partly on its way. The meeting may be tonight, may be tomorrow morning - said the President.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that everyone is now waiting for the reaction of the Russian side. Everything is ready from the side of Ukraine and partners.

"For our part, we have done everything. Everyone is waiting for a demonstration from the other side, the Russian side," the Head of State emphasized.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that there is no time for a meeting with the Russian delegation. The Ukrainian delegation will be in Istanbul tomorrow just in case. The American and Turkish sides should be involved in the negotiations.

Separately, in anticipation of the negotiations, Zelenskyy emphasized that Kyiv does not recognize any of the temporarily occupied territories as Russian. He added that legally it is Ukrainian land.