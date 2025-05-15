$41.540.04
Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky
03:22 PM

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

02:34 PM

Ukraine is interested in participating in negotiations in Istanbul, we are waiting for signals from the USA and Turkey - Zelensky

01:59 PM

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

10:37 AM

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Tags
Authors
## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM

12:41 PM • 44023 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Zelensky said that negotiations in Istanbul may begin tonight or tomorrow morning. Ukrainian, Turkish and American delegations are ready, the only question is for the Russians.

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that negotiations in Istanbul may begin tonight or tomorrow morning. Delegations from Ukraine, Turkey, and the United States are ready to work, the only question is for the Russians. Zelenskyy announced this during a press conference on Thursday, reports UNN correspondent.

We are ready for this. The delegation has already been sent. The Turkish delegation is ready, it is also being sent. The American delegation is partly there, partly on its way. The meeting may be tonight, may be tomorrow morning

- said the President.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that everyone is now waiting for the reaction of the Russian side. Everything is ready from the side of Ukraine and partners.

"For our part, we have done everything. Everyone is waiting for a demonstration from the other side, the Russian side," the Head of State emphasized.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that there is no time for a meeting with the Russian delegation. The Ukrainian delegation will be in Istanbul tomorrow just in case. The American and Turkish sides should be involved in the negotiations.

Separately, in anticipation of the negotiations, Zelenskyy emphasized that Kyiv does not recognize any of the temporarily occupied territories as Russian. He added that legally it is Ukrainian land.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
