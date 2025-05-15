Zelenskyy: Legally, Ukraine does not recognize any occupied territory as Russian

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Kyiv does not recognize any of the temporarily occupied territories as Russian - legally it is Ukrainian land. He stated this during a press conference, reports UNN. correspondent

We cannot discuss territorial issues. This is a violation of our Constitution - said the President.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to discuss humanitarian crises in the temporarily occupied territories, ways to resolve them and restore territorial integrity.

There are many details, but in all discussions I emphasize this, this is my firm position: legally, we do not recognize all our occupied territories as Russian. This is Ukrainian land - added Zelenskyy.

Earlier, The Times reported that Trump may meet with Zelenskyy in Rome and believes that the Ukrainian leader has no choice but to sign a proposal that would allow Russia to retain the occupied territories in Ukraine.