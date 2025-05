The meeting between Zelenskyy and Erdoğan has concluded - Anadolu

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish leader Rajep Tayyip Erdogan, which took place in the Presidential Complex, has ended in Ankara, Turkey. This is reported by UNN with reference to Anadolu.

Details

"The meeting between Turkish President Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy has ended at the Presidential Complex in Ankara," the statement said.

We remind

On Thursday at 13:00 in Ankara, a meeting began between the presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"A meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun at the Presidential Complex in Ankara," Anadolu reported on X.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his presence in Turkey is already a "very clear message" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.