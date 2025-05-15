Ukraine is asking for the introduction of a strong package of sanctions against the Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky
03:22 PM • 616 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 682 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

01:59 PM • 15027 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

10:37 AM • 50882 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 74280 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 143753 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 136875 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267625 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102981 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71635 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
71%
742mm
Popular news

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

May 15, 05:29 AM • 31572 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 60913 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 50630 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:49 AM • 39109 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 43918 views
Publications

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 44405 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 146525 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 213879 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267625 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 212071 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 5650 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 12385 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 61296 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 119635 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 69907 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Ukraine is asking for the introduction of a strong package of sanctions against the Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

President Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia does not show a desire to end the war. He called for the introduction of tough sanctions from the USA, Europe and the countries of the Global South.

Ukraine is asking for the introduction of a strong package of sanctions against the Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

Ukraine wants the introduction of a strong package of sanctions against Russia from the United States and European countries. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference in Ankara, and added that Russia is demonstrating that it does not want to end the war, UNN reports.

As for today's demonstration or the level of the delegation, or decisions... Once again, I emphasize that we may not even talk about the level of delegations if they have the opportunity to agree on something. We are all talking about the result. We demonstrate with our presence, with our level, that we want the war to end... We have a mandate to negotiate appropriate steps that lead to the end of the war.

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that the level of the Russian delegation does not correspond to the Ukrainian one.

On the other hand, we see representatives of the Russian Federation. We understand what kind of level it is... There must be a high level of delegation or a level of leaders or some decisions, something. If there is no such demonstration, it means that there is no willingness to talk about ending the war and making decisions. And it means that there is not enough political will, and it means that Russia does not feel that it needs to end this war, and it means that there is not enough political, economic and other pressure on Russia.

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine wants the introduction of sanctions against Russia.

Therefore, we ask, if there is no ceasefire, if there are no serious decisions, if there are no bilateral meetings, for appropriate sanctions that will be an incentive for a faster end to the war, or at least accelerate our talks about it. We want a strong package of sanctions from the United States, from European countries and countries of the Global South. Now Russia is demonstrating that it does not want to end the war.

- Zelenskyy said.

Supplement

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that he expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation will be headed by assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mykhailo Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Oleksandr Fomin.

Zelenskyy decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to meet with the Russian delegation, but not the entire delegation, it was sent to try to achieve the first steps towards de-escalation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Istanbul
Europe
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.21
Bitcoin
$102,042.30
S&P 500
$5,880.51
Tesla
$337.29
Газ TTF
$35.43
Золото
$3,208.66
Ethereum
$2,502.40