Ukraine is asking for the introduction of a strong package of sanctions against the Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

Ukraine wants the introduction of a strong package of sanctions against Russia from the United States and European countries. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference in Ankara, and added that Russia is demonstrating that it does not want to end the war, UNN reports.

As for today's demonstration or the level of the delegation, or decisions... Once again, I emphasize that we may not even talk about the level of delegations if they have the opportunity to agree on something. We are all talking about the result. We demonstrate with our presence, with our level, that we want the war to end... We have a mandate to negotiate appropriate steps that lead to the end of the war. - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that the level of the Russian delegation does not correspond to the Ukrainian one.

On the other hand, we see representatives of the Russian Federation. We understand what kind of level it is... There must be a high level of delegation or a level of leaders or some decisions, something. If there is no such demonstration, it means that there is no willingness to talk about ending the war and making decisions. And it means that there is not enough political will, and it means that Russia does not feel that it needs to end this war, and it means that there is not enough political, economic and other pressure on Russia. - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine wants the introduction of sanctions against Russia.

Therefore, we ask, if there is no ceasefire, if there are no serious decisions, if there are no bilateral meetings, for appropriate sanctions that will be an incentive for a faster end to the war, or at least accelerate our talks about it. We want a strong package of sanctions from the United States, from European countries and countries of the Global South. Now Russia is demonstrating that it does not want to end the war. - Zelenskyy said.

Supplement

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that he expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation will be headed by assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mykhailo Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Oleksandr Fomin.

Zelenskyy decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to meet with the Russian delegation, but not the entire delegation, it was sent to try to achieve the first steps towards de-escalation.