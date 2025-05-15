$41.540.04
Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky
03:22 PM • 726 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 1074 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

01:59 PM • 15144 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

10:37 AM • 50990 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 74384 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 143804 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 136906 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267733 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102985 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71637 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia has launched offensive actions in all directions. The main direction was Sumy, where 67,000 Russian troops were concentrated.

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia has launched its offensive operations in all directions, and the main direction was Sumy, where 67,000 Russian troops were concentrated. The Head of State said this during a press conference in Turkey, reports UNN.

To be honest, they have started their offensive actions. They were launched in all directions, and the main direction was Sumy. There were indeed 67,000 troops concentrated there. We took appropriate steps to prevent them from uniting. And so they are working to recover, regroup, and do the job they have chosen for themselves. That is, they want to make this offensive. Our military formulates it exactly like this, that they are in a constant offensive, and this has been happening for several months

- said Zelenskyy.

Reminder

According to media reports, Russia only demonstrates "readiness" for a ceasefire in words, but in reality it is accumulating forces at the front for a possible new offensive operation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
