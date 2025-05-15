Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia has launched its offensive operations in all directions, and the main direction was Sumy, where 67,000 Russian troops were concentrated. The Head of State said this during a press conference in Turkey, reports UNN.

To be honest, they have started their offensive actions. They were launched in all directions, and the main direction was Sumy. There were indeed 67,000 troops concentrated there. We took appropriate steps to prevent them from uniting. And so they are working to recover, regroup, and do the job they have chosen for themselves. That is, they want to make this offensive. Our military formulates it exactly like this, that they are in a constant offensive, and this has been happening for several months - said Zelenskyy.

Reminder

According to media reports, Russia only demonstrates "readiness" for a ceasefire in words, but in reality it is accumulating forces at the front for a possible new offensive operation.