American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat
American singer Chris Brown has been charged with grievous bodily harm in London in 2023. The court refused to release him on bail, which puts his world tour at risk.
American singer Chris Brown was denied bail by an English court in connection with a serious assault charge on Friday, casting doubt on his upcoming world tour, UNN reports, citing Reuters.
Brown is charged with causing grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors called an "unprovoked attack" at a London nightclub in 2023.
The 36-year-old singer has not yet been asked to make a statement on the charge. His tour manager and record company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England, this week after returning to the UK.
Prosecutor Hannah Nichols told Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday that Brown had committed an "unprovoked attack with a weapon in a crowded nightclub."
She added that Brown allegedly attacked a music producer with a bottle at the Tape nightclub in central London on February 19, 2023.
The R&B star, a two-time Grammy Award winner known for hits such as "Loyal", "Run It" and "Under the Influence", is about to begin his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour on June 8 in the Netherlands.
Judge Joanne Hurst remanded Brown in custody ahead of his next appearance at London's Southwark Crown Court on June 13.