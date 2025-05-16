Negotiations between the Ukrainian delegation, headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and the Russian delegation, headed by dictator Vladimir Putin's advisor Vladimir Medinsky, concluded in Istanbul today. The parties stated that they had reached a number of agreements, including an exchange of prisoners in the format of "1000 for 1000", writes UNN with reference to statements by the parties.

What was agreed upon in Istanbul

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Umerov said that the ceasefire and prisoner exchange were discussed during the talks with the Russian delegation in Istanbul.

"The issue of ceasefire and exchange. These two issues were discussed," Umerov said.

When asked what the agenda of the next negotiations is, whether there will be additional, new topics to be raised, Umerov replied: "We will inform you soon."

Umerov also said that Ukraine and Russia discussed the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners under the "1000 for 1000" formula during the negotiations. He also added that a meeting of the two leaders is potentially being prepared.

Medinsky said during negotiations that Russia is ready to fight for years and mentioned the Northern War - The Economist

We are potentially preparing a meeting at the level of the leaders of the countries. We talked about an exchange of 1,000 for 1,000. We are also working on other modalities of this exchange. First, we need to deal with the exchange of prisoners, and then we will inform you of our next steps - Umerov said.

What the Russian side says

For his part, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that the Russian side is satisfied with the result.

Direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side, organized at the initiative of the President of Russia, have just ended. In general, we are satisfied with the result and are ready to continue contacts - said Medinsky.

He also confirmed that the parties had indeed agreed on a large-scale exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000".

A large-scale exchange of prisoners will take place in the coming days - one thousand for one thousand people - said Medinsky.

Medinsky also said that the Russian delegation took into account the Ukrainian side's proposal for a meeting between the heads of the two countries.

Umerov: possible contacts between Zelenskyy and Putin were discussed during negotiations with the Russian delegation

Summary from the Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan summarized that the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul reached an agreement in principle to meet again.

The parties reached an agreement in principle to meet again - Fidan said.

According to him, Turkey will continue to make every effort to achieve a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.