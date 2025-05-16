Umerov: possible contacts between Zelenskyy and Putin were discussed during negotiations with the Russian delegation

$41.470.07
During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov
01:30 PM • 13248 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

01:06 PM • 20826 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 24430 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM • 67624 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 58622 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 57873 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 157137 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171083 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 149327 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 183002 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 49261 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 71648 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 83325 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 17901 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 49321 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 250400 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 241583 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 303099 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 366058 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 419551 views
Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 49434 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 71755 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 80034 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 117625 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 142005 views
Umerov: possible contacts between Zelenskyy and Putin were discussed during negotiations with the Russian delegation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1662 views

During the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul, possible contacts between President Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Putin were discussed. Ukraine is working on this issue.

Umerov: possible contacts between Zelenskyy and Putin were discussed during negotiations with the Russian delegation

Possible contacts between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin were discussed in Istanbul during the negotiations between the Ukrainian delegation and the Russian delegation. This was stated to journalists by the head of the Ukrainian delegation at the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

It was discussed. We are working on this issue.

- Umerov answered the question of whether possible contacts between Putin and Zelenskyy were discussed.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the Ukrainian delegation uses any platforms, any opportunities to return Ukrainian political prisoners, children, and civilians. He said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports. "Any platforms, any opportunities, we use them all. The task is set: all our political prisoners, all our children, all civilians must be returned," Umerov said. He noted that negotiations are ongoing on all possible platforms.

Addition

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 16 - the first direct negotiations in more than three years - ended about two hours after the start.

Earlier, a Ukrainian diplomatic source told the media in a commentary that Russia's demands at the talks in Istanbul are "unrealistic." At the talks, according to a Ukrainian diplomatic source, Russia demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army "from several regions inside Ukraine" in exchange for a ceasefire, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported. The Russian delegation did not have the authority to make important decisions, they are not ready to make anything meaningful to end the war, CNN reported, citing a Ukrainian source.

These were the first direct talks between the two countries since the beginning of 2022, immediately after Russia began its full-scale invasion.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
