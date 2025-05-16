Umerov: possible contacts between Zelenskyy and Putin were discussed during negotiations with the Russian delegation

Possible contacts between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin were discussed in Istanbul during the negotiations between the Ukrainian delegation and the Russian delegation. This was stated to journalists by the head of the Ukrainian delegation at the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

It was discussed. We are working on this issue. - Umerov answered the question of whether possible contacts between Putin and Zelenskyy were discussed.

Umerov spoke about the issues discussed during the negotiations with Russia Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the Ukrainian delegation uses any platforms, any opportunities to return Ukrainian political prisoners, children, and civilians. He said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports. "Any platforms, any opportunities, we use them all. The task is set: all our political prisoners, all our children, all civilians must be returned," Umerov said. He noted that negotiations are ongoing on all possible platforms.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 16 - the first direct negotiations in more than three years - ended about two hours after the start.

Earlier, a Ukrainian diplomatic source told the media in a commentary that Russia's demands at the talks in Istanbul are "unrealistic." At the talks, according to a Ukrainian diplomatic source, Russia demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army "from several regions inside Ukraine" in exchange for a ceasefire, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported. The Russian delegation did not have the authority to make important decisions, they are not ready to make anything meaningful to end the war, CNN reported, citing a Ukrainian source.

These were the first direct talks between the two countries since the beginning of 2022, immediately after Russia began its full-scale invasion.