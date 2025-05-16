Medinsky said during negotiations that Russia is ready to fight for years and mentioned the Northern War - The Economist

During negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that Russia does not want war, but is ready to fight as long as necessary. As an example, he cited the war with Sweden, which lasted 21 years. This was reported by The Economist's correspondent, citing his own sources.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation at the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov reported that the cessation of fire and the exchange of prisoners in the format of "1000 for 1000" were discussed during negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul.

Medinsky stated that the Russian delegation is satisfied with the outcome of the negotiations with Ukraine and is ready to continue contacts. In particular, he confirmed information that the parties agreed on the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000".