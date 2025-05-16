Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

U.S. President Donald Trump has "taken a break" from his presidential duties to cast a shadow over Taylor Swift, harboring a grudge against the global megastar for her endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, UNN reports, citing Variety.

"Has anyone noticed that ever since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT' she's no longer 'hot'?" Trump wrote in a post Friday on his Truth Social platform. He did not provide any details for his statement.

Context

According to Forbes, Swift's current net worth is $1.6 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world. Swift's 149-day Eras Tour, which ended last December, set a new record, becoming the first tour in the music industry worth $2 billion. She holds the record as the performer with the most wins in the Album of the Year category at the Grammys - four, and she has won a record 30 trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards. In January, Swift's vinyl record "Lover (Live From Paris)" sold out in less than an hour.

In September 2024, Trump posted "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" - days after Swift shared on Instagram that she intended to vote for Harris in the U.S. presidential election after her victory over Trump in the Sept. 10 debate. "I am voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes that I believe need a warrior to defend them," Swift wrote in part in an Instagram post. "I think she is a solid, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish much more in this country if we are led by calm rather than chaos."

In her post, Swift also criticized Trump for previously using a fake AI-generated image of her to create the false impression that Swift supported him. Trump said in a Fox Business interview that he was not worried about Swift suing him for posting fake images, saying that "they were all made up by other people."

After Swift publicly endorsed Harris, Trump said in a Fox News "Fox & Friends" interview that "I wasn't a Taylor Swift fan," and said that "she'll probably pay a price for it in the market."

Trump once expressed admiration for Swift, at least for her appearance. "I think she's beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she's liberal. She probably doesn't like Trump. I've heard she's very talented," he told Variety editor-in-chief Ramin Setudeh in the book "The Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass."