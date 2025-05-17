$41.470.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

The Vatican has announced that Pope Leo XIV will officially take the Holy See on May 18. About 250,000 pilgrims will attend the inaugural mass, and more than 5,000 law enforcement officers will provide security.

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

The Vatican recently announced that Pope Leo XIV will officially take office on the Holy See during the inaugural Mass in St. Peter's Square, which will take place on Sunday, May 18. This solemn event will take place just over a week after the historic election of the first American Pope in the two-thousand-year history of the Catholic Church, writes UNN with reference to Vatican News.

Where will the inaugural Mass take place

St. Peter's Square was designed by Italian architect and sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini between 1656 and 1667. It is 320 meters long and 240 meters wide and can accommodate up to 300 thousand people. The massive open-air square is framed by a colonnade consisting of 284 columns arranged in four rows.

At the tops of the columns are 140 statues of saints, sculpted in 1670 by Bernini's students. These colonnades create an effect that Bernini called "the maternal embrace of the Church."

Traditional pontifical regalia

The ceremony will include the presentation of the pallium to the pontiff, a white ribbon of sheep's wool trimmed with black fur. It is also embroidered with crosses, which symbolize the universal jurisdiction of the Pope. This tradition replaced the more elaborate papal coronations of the past - Pope Paul VI (1897-1978) was the last to wear the traditional papal tiara - a headdress consisting of three crowns, which symbolized God's power over heaven, earth and the underworld - at the coronation.

Although the tiara has been removed from the papal ensemble, popes still wear the traditional mitre - a pointed elaborate cap with two panels connected by fabric and two fringed ribbons, known as lappets, that hang down the back. The mitre, which has been worn liturgically since the 10th century, is derived from the camelaucum - a conical hat worn by pontiffs during solemn processions from the 8th century or earlier.

Pope Leo XIV received the head of the UGCC and called for peace in Ukraine. 16.05.25, 09:53 • 3426 views

A newer component of the papal regalia is the ferula - a pastoral staff topped with a cross or crucifix. It symbolizes the Pope's mission to care for the weakest among his flock. All successors of Pope Paul VI have used the silver ferula he commissioned in 1963.

The traditional Fisherman's Ring is also placed on the finger of the Pope. This attribute is intended to remind us that the Pope is the successor of the Apostle Peter, who was a fisherman by occupation. The ring depicts St. Peter himself casting a net from a boat. The symbolism echoes Christ's words that his disciples would become fishers of human souls.

How the inaugural Holy Mass will be held

The elements of the inaugural Mass are usually spoken in several languages and are based on the signs and signals that the Pope wants to send to the world.

"It will probably be in Latin, but it could be in Italian. There will be readings and prayers in other languages as well to represent the global nature of the Church's mission," says Christian Bellitto, a historian at Kean University and author of "101 Questions and Answers About Popes and the Papacy."

According to ancient tradition, dating back to the Middle Ages, cardinals fell prostrate at the feet of the new Pope and pledged obedience and loyalty. Recent inaugural ceremonies have simplified the act of honor.

For example, Pope Benedict XVI was honored by twelve people - corresponding to the number of apostles. Among them were cardinals, deacons and lay people from all over the world, symbolizing the universality of the Church. Six cardinals addressed Pope Francis with words of obedience during his inauguration.

Newly elected Popes can choose elements of inaugural ceremonies that demonstrate their personal style, meaning that these first events on the papal throne often hint at the style and priorities of the new successor of St. Peter.

Pope received lists of Ukrainian prisoners – Coordination Headquarters 15.05.25, 14:00 • 2026 views

Security measures at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

ANSA reports that on Friday, the prefect of Rome, Lamberto Giannini, announced that more than five thousand law enforcement officers will be deployed throughout Rome during the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV. The same number guarded the order during the funeral of Pope Francis.

"At the pontiff's enthronement ceremony, we expect a large presence of the faithful. We will repeat the security measures that were in place at the funeral of Pope Francis," Giannini said after the first meeting of the provincial committee on order and security following the election of Pope Leo XIV.

The prefect stressed that among the law enforcement officers involved in security measures, there will be an appropriate number of specialized personnel for escort and public order, snipers, divers, air cover from the Air Force and drone countermeasures.

We should also not forget that the famous Swiss Guard of the Vatican, which numbers 110 people, will take part in the security measures. Despite their somewhat "carnival" appearance, these people have hidden modern weapons and real combat skills, aimed primarily at ensuring the personal safety of the Pope. The main duty of each guard is to cover the Pope in case of real danger.

In addition, 130 employees of the Gendarmerie Corps of the Vatican City-State will be involved to reinforce the guards.

Giannini added that the number of pilgrims expected to attend the inaugural Mass is expected to reach about 250,000. Approximately the same number gathered in St. Peter's Square for the funeral of Pope Francis.

What will happen after the inauguration

Officially becoming Pope, Leo XIV will have a busy schedule. In particular, he will take possession of the three main basilicas of Rome: St. Paul Outside the Walls on May 20 and St. John Lateran and St. Mary Major on May 25.

He will also hold his first general audience on May 21 and meet with employees of the Roman Curia and the Vatican City-State on May 24.

Pope Leo XIV offered mediation between the warring parties worldwide14.05.25, 15:09 • 2433 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyNews of the WorldPublications
Rome
Pope Francis
Vatican City
