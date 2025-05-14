$41.500.04
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin
12:09 PM

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
07:33 AM

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
07:17 AM

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Pope Leo XIV offered mediation between the warring parties worldwide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 876 views

Pope Leo XIV has offered to mediate in conflicts around the world, calling on the parties to dialogue. Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with the Pope on May 18.

Pope Leo XIV offered mediation between the warring parties worldwide

Pope Leo XIV offered his mediation to the warring parties around the world. He made this statement during a meeting at the Vatican with representatives of 23 Eastern Christian churches, UNN writes with reference to Le Monde.

The Holy See is ready to give enemies the opportunity to meet and look each other in the eye, so that people can regain the hope and dignity they deserve, the dignity of peace 

he said in his speech.

Referring to the numerous conflicts in the world, "from the Holy Land to Ukraine, from Lebanon to Syria, from the Middle East to Ethiopia and the Caucasus", the American Pope condemned violence, calling for efforts to achieve peace.

I will do everything possible to spread this peace. People want peace, and with my hand on my heart, I say to the leaders of nations: let's meet, let's have a dialogue, let's negotiate! 

- promised the newly elected pontiff.

He also added that war is never inevitable and weapons can be silenced, because it does not solve the problem.

War is never inevitable; weapons can and should be silenced, because it does not solve problems; it exacerbates them 

- added Leo XIV.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced a possible meeting with the new Pope Leo XIV as early as this Sunday, May 18. The meeting will depend on the situation at the front.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Vatican City
