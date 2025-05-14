Pope Leo XIV offered mediation between the warring parties worldwide

Pope Leo XIV offered his mediation to the warring parties around the world. He made this statement during a meeting at the Vatican with representatives of 23 Eastern Christian churches, UNN writes with reference to Le Monde.

The Holy See is ready to give enemies the opportunity to meet and look each other in the eye, so that people can regain the hope and dignity they deserve, the dignity of peace he said in his speech.

Referring to the numerous conflicts in the world, "from the Holy Land to Ukraine, from Lebanon to Syria, from the Middle East to Ethiopia and the Caucasus", the American Pope condemned violence, calling for efforts to achieve peace.

I will do everything possible to spread this peace. People want peace, and with my hand on my heart, I say to the leaders of nations: let's meet, let's have a dialogue, let's negotiate! - promised the newly elected pontiff.

War is never inevitable; weapons can and should be silenced, because it does not solve problems; it exacerbates them - added Leo XIV.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced a possible meeting with the new Pope Leo XIV as early as this Sunday, May 18. The meeting will depend on the situation at the front.