Lists of Ukrainian prisoners were handed over to Pope Francis - Coordination Headquarters

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 10925 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 23002 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 24808 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 49615 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 126454 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 126289 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239546 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 101693 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70756 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 187951 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.5m/s
49%
742mm
Popular news

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 138462 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 62855 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 117673 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86501 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25716 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 121130 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 188266 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239546 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 187952 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 203229 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25821 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86604 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 61077 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 82069 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 91550 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Lists of Ukrainian prisoners were handed over to Pope Francis - Coordination Headquarters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 920 views

The newly elected Pope Leo XIV was handed over lists of Ukrainian defenders who are in Russian captivity. The Pontiff emphasized that his heart is with Ukraine.

Lists of Ukrainian prisoners were handed over to Pope Francis - Coordination Headquarters

The newly elected Pope Leo XIV was given lists of Ukrainian defenders who are in Russian captivity. The list of names of prisoners of war was handed over to the pontiff by a representative of the families of the military during the Pope's meeting with the communities of the Eastern Catholic Churches. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War in Telegram.

Details

The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church congratulated the Pope on his election. The pontiff, in turn, reiterated that his heart is with Ukraine.

Ukraine does not have enough exchange fund to return all prisoners - Coordination Headquarters11.04.25, 15:36 • 7957 views

My heart is with the suffering and beloved people of Ukraine. Let's do everything possible to achieve true peace as soon as possible - just and lasting! And may all prisoners be released, and children return to their families!

 – emphasized the Pope.

"On the shield": bodies of 909 fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine28.03.25, 14:29 • 25989 views

As clarified in the Coordination Headquarters, the delegation of believers headed by the Head of the UGCC, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, was the largest and most active among the participants of the event. 

Let us remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky may attend the enthronement of Pope Leo XIV, which will take place on May 18. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.11
Bitcoin
$102,389.50
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$34.93
Золото
$3,181.81
Ethereum
$2,555.55