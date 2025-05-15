Lists of Ukrainian prisoners were handed over to Pope Francis - Coordination Headquarters

The newly elected Pope Leo XIV was given lists of Ukrainian defenders who are in Russian captivity. The list of names of prisoners of war was handed over to the pontiff by a representative of the families of the military during the Pope's meeting with the communities of the Eastern Catholic Churches. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War in Telegram.

Details

The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church congratulated the Pope on his election. The pontiff, in turn, reiterated that his heart is with Ukraine.

My heart is with the suffering and beloved people of Ukraine. Let's do everything possible to achieve true peace as soon as possible - just and lasting! And may all prisoners be released, and children return to their families! – emphasized the Pope.

As clarified in the Coordination Headquarters, the delegation of believers headed by the Head of the UGCC, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, was the largest and most active among the participants of the event.

Let us remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky may attend the enthronement of Pope Leo XIV, which will take place on May 18. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak.