Pope Leo XIV received the head of the UGCC and called for peace in Ukraine

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia
May 16, 12:03 AM • 17484 views

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM • 75990 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 138040 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 92469 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 127203 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 126445 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 171628 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 150595 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 340654 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 105148 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
92%
748mm
Popular news

"We need to work together for peace": Zelenskyy thanked the FIFA president for his support

May 15, 10:13 PM • 38467 views

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

01:06 AM • 27230 views

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

01:45 AM • 25097 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

02:19 AM • 46476 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

03:59 AM • 61130 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 138045 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 156119 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 220947 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 286378 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 340658 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 43596 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 82291 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 111703 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 145630 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 93941 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Pope Leo XIV received the head of the UGCC and called for peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Pope Leo XIV met with Sviatoslav Shevchuk, received a list of Ukrainian prisoners and expressed support for Ukraine, calling for a just peace and the return of children.

Pope Leo XIV received the head of the UGCC and called for peace in Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV met on Thursday at the Vatican with the head of the Greek Catholic Church in Ukraine during one of his first audiences as pontiff, which testified to his call for a peaceful, negotiated end to the war, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk invited Leo to visit Ukraine and presented the Pope with a list of Ukrainian prisoners held by Russia. Under Pope Francis, the Vatican has worked on prisoner exchanges, as well as the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russian-occupied territories.

Addition

During his first Sunday midday blessing after Mass, the Pope called for an end to the war and expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

I carry in my heart the suffering of the beloved Ukrainian people. May everything possible be done to achieve a true, just and lasting peace as soon as possible. May all prisoners be released and children return to their families

 – he said.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, lists of Ukrainian defenders held in Russian captivity were handed over. The pontiff stressed that his heart is with Ukraine.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Pope Francis
Ukraine
Vatican City
Brent
$64.55
Bitcoin
$103,899.60
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.35
Золото
$3,221.75
Ethereum
$2,594.75