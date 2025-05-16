Pope Leo XIV received the head of the UGCC and called for peace in Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV met on Thursday at the Vatican with the head of the Greek Catholic Church in Ukraine during one of his first audiences as pontiff, which testified to his call for a peaceful, negotiated end to the war, Politico reports, writes UNN.

It is reported that His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk invited Leo to visit Ukraine and presented the Pope with a list of Ukrainian prisoners held by Russia. Under Pope Francis, the Vatican has worked on prisoner exchanges, as well as the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russian-occupied territories.

During his first Sunday midday blessing after Mass, the Pope called for an end to the war and expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

I carry in my heart the suffering of the beloved Ukrainian people. May everything possible be done to achieve a true, just and lasting peace as soon as possible. May all prisoners be released and children return to their families – he said.

