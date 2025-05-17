$
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
May 17, 12:09 PM
• 77118 views
Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time
May 17, 11:46 AM
• 54427 views
Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov
May 17, 06:00 AM
• 64050 views
Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way
May 16, 03:59 PM
• 309689 views
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
May 16, 03:31 PM
• 253952 views
Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect
May 16, 01:30 PM
• 121793 views
During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov
May 16, 01:06 PM
• 118422 views
Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)
May 16, 11:56 AM
• 99020 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire
May 16, 09:33 AM
• 121692 views
The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen
A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts
May 17, 03:00 PM
• 55166 views
Trump Plans Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy, and NATO Leaders: Details
May 17, 03:19 PM
• 4562 views
In Germany, a pilot lost consciousness, Airbus A321 lost control for 10 minutes
May 17, 03:47 PM
• 12972 views
Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin to create joint venture in Europe to produce Patriot weapons
07:11 PM
• 5196 views
The 47th Brigade "Magura" Battalion Commander Submitted a Resignation Report
07:55 PM
• 11557 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
May 15, 04:24 PM
• 372583 views
## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation
May 15, 12:41 PM
• 360769 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Vatican City
Rome
A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts
May 17, 03:00 PM
• 55193 views
Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time
May 17, 12:09 PM
• 77118 views
Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising
May 17, 09:29 AM
• 51428 views
American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat
May 16, 05:05 PM
• 55849 views
Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"
May 16, 04:22 PM
• 66697 views
MIM-104 Patriot
Leopard 2
F-16 Fighting Falcon
M109 howitzer
MGM-140 ATACMS
