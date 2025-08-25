"The country is in danger": the French government and austerity budget must "survive" a vote of no confidence in September

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 6212 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 66505 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 49445 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 50232 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 162999 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 160474 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 64223 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 64472 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 64852 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 50985 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3m/s
50%
748mm
Popular news
Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office commented on Vance's statement about achieving peace in six monthsAugust 25, 09:13 AM • 6748 views
Polish President vetoed the law on aid to Ukrainians: what he proposesAugust 25, 10:23 AM • 7212 views
Norway to allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine and strengthen defense capabilitiesAugust 25, 10:57 AM • 53320 views
Which cars have the best seats - new researchPhotoAugust 25, 12:04 PM • 5354 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhoto02:18 PM • 58694 views
Publications
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhoto02:18 PM • 59052 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 66462 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 162949 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 160428 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 126224 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Karol Nawrocki
Krzysztof Gawkowski
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Poland
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?Photo02:33 PM • 2342 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhoto02:18 PM • 59055 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 52103 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 88589 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 70504 views
Actual
Euro
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
United States dollar
Elections

"The country is in danger": the French government and austerity budget must "survive" a vote of no confidence in September

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Prime Minister François Bayrou will defend the government's decision to save over 44 billion euros. The vote of no confidence is scheduled for early September, which could lead to a government crisis.

"The country is in danger": the French government and austerity budget must "survive" a vote of no confidence in September

Prime Minister François Bayrou will defend the government's decision to ensure savings of over 44 billion euros. A vote of confidence is scheduled for early September. Without sufficient support for the planned budget, the French government could face a serious crisis, even collapse. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews, ORF, and AFP.

Details

The controversial austerity budget is to face the French parliament for a vote of confidence. This was announced today by French Prime Minister François Bayrou. This is almost an "existential" issue: all members of the French parliament must officially vote on September 8 whether they trust the country's government and its budget plans.

The nation is in danger. Our country is in danger because we are on the verge of excessive debt

- stated the French Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister clarified that France's debt has increased by 2 trillion euros over the past two decades.

12 million euros every hour every day for 20 years

- specifies Euronews.

So what are the prospects?

  • if Prime Minister Bayrou receives enough votes, then the cabinet can proceed with the budget review;
    • in case of a failure of support, this could lead to a cabinet crisis. There are even fears that the government will simply collapse, and the issue of new elections in the country will be considered.

      Thus, Bayrou risks repeating the fate of his predecessor Michel Barnier, who was removed from office as a result of a vote of no confidence at the end of 2024.

      There is already a first reaction:

      The right-wing party "National Rally" (RN) announced that it would not support the government.

      Bayrou has just announced the end of his government

      – wrote party leader Jordan Bardella on the social network X.

      Recall

      UNN reported that in June, French socialists introduced a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister François Bayrou after the failure of pension negotiations.

      July 2025: French President Emmanuel Macron has the support of only 19% of the country's citizens.

      Massive fires in France: thousands left homeless, there are dead and destroyed homes06.08.25, 16:13 • 3035 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      EconomyNews of the World
      X Corp.
      Elections
      Euro
      François Bayrou
      Emmanuel Macron
      France