"The country is in danger": the French government and austerity budget must "survive" a vote of no confidence in September

Prime Minister François Bayrou will defend the government's decision to ensure savings of over 44 billion euros. A vote of confidence is scheduled for early September. Without sufficient support for the planned budget, the French government could face a serious crisis, even collapse. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews, ORF, and AFP.

Details

The controversial austerity budget is to face the French parliament for a vote of confidence. This was announced today by French Prime Minister François Bayrou. This is almost an "existential" issue: all members of the French parliament must officially vote on September 8 whether they trust the country's government and its budget plans.

The nation is in danger. Our country is in danger because we are on the verge of excessive debt - stated the French Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister clarified that France's debt has increased by 2 trillion euros over the past two decades.

12 million euros every hour every day for 20 years - specifies Euronews.

So what are the prospects?

if Prime Minister Bayrou receives enough votes, then the cabinet can proceed with the budget review;

in case of a failure of support, this could lead to a cabinet crisis. There are even fears that the government will simply collapse, and the issue of new elections in the country will be considered.

Thus, Bayrou risks repeating the fate of his predecessor Michel Barnier, who was removed from office as a result of a vote of no confidence at the end of 2024.

There is already a first reaction:

The right-wing party "National Rally" (RN) announced that it would not support the government.

Bayrou has just announced the end of his government – wrote party leader Jordan Bardella on the social network X.

Recall

UNN reported that in June, French socialists introduced a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister François Bayrou after the failure of pension negotiations.

July 2025: French President Emmanuel Macron has the support of only 19% of the country's citizens.

