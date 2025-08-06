$41.680.11
Massive fires in France: thousands left homeless, there are dead and destroyed homes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

In the Aude region of southern France, the largest forest fire of the year is raging, claiming the life of an elderly woman and leaving more than 2,500 households without electricity. The fire covered more than 13,000 hectares, destroying at least 25 houses, and up to 80% of the buildings in the village of Jonquières burned down.

Massive fires in France: thousands left homeless, there are dead and destroyed homes

The largest forest fire of this year is raging in the Aude region of southern France, having already claimed the life of an elderly woman, left over 2,500 households without electricity, and forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC information.

Details

The forest fire, which broke out near the village of La Ribaud, has covered over 13,000 hectares — an area larger than Paris. The fire destroyed at least 25 houses, and up to 80% of the buildings in the village of Jonquières burned down.

An elderly woman became a victim of the disaster, and another person is considered missing. Two injured people are in the hospital, one of them in critical condition. Seven firefighters suffered smoke inhalation.

Over 1,800 firefighters and 500 pieces of equipment have been mobilized to fight the fire. The situation is complicated by strong winds, hot weather, and dry vegetation. Firefighters are trying to maintain the perimeter of the fire to prevent new outbreaks, but warn that the operation will last several days.

This is a disaster of unprecedented scale

— said fire department spokesman Eric Brocardi.

Due to network damage, over 2,500 households are without electricity, and a number of roads are closed. Local authorities warn residents: it is still unsafe to return home.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for the firefighters and urged people to strictly follow evacuation orders. Prime Minister François Bayrou plans to visit the affected region.

Lucie Reche, Secretary General of the Aude department, noted that in recent years, the region has become more vulnerable to fires due to less rainfall and the disappearance of vineyards, which previously contained the spread of fire. She added that even with active aerial firefighting, extinguishing the fire will take several days and will be a long operation.

Experts note that the region is becoming increasingly vulnerable to fires due to drought and the disappearance of vineyards, which previously contained the spread of fire. According to French services, almost 15,000 hectares have burned in the country this summer, and most of these losses are due to the fire in Aude.

Lilia Podolyak

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France