Wildfires in Greece lead to evacuations amid heatwave's return to Europe

Forest fires raged across Greece amid hot and dry weather, forcing people to evacuate in an area near Athens, as well as on the island of Thassos, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Some areas of this island from the North Aegean Islands remain without electricity, and another fire in Attica destroyed the forest.

Significant parts of Europe will face the return of anomalous heat in the coming days. Copernicus predicts fire danger for northern regions such as Germany and the UK, and also emphasizes particular risks for Spain and southern France.

Western Europe set a new heat record

In Europe this summer, air temperatures were significantly above normal, putting a strain on energy grids, water resources, and human health. The trend of rising temperatures, which some attribute to climate change, is not weakening in July.

According to the UK Met Office, temperatures in some parts of the country could exceed 30°C for many consecutive days over the next ten days. "Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are expected to experience severe heat," said meteorologist Honor Criswick, adding that London and the southwest of England will also be affected by the heat.

According to Atmospheric G2, temperatures above 30°C are also expected in Paris, caused by the same high-pressure system. More extreme weather conditions are expected in southern Spain, where temperatures in Cordoba could exceed 40°C early next week.

Massive fire near Marseille: 110 injured, airport resumes operations after interruption